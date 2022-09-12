serial femicides

The stress of a traumatic event can change a life in unthinkable ways. That is what happens to Kirby Mazrachi, the character played by Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale)in Shining Girls: the new Apple TV+ series which Moss also co-produces and eventually directs.

In the late 1980s, Kirby was brutally attacked while walking along the Chicago waterfront at night. In 1992 she works as an archivist for the Chicago Sun-Times. Always wearing a walkman, she lives oblivious to what is happening around her, to the point that one afternoon an employee occupies the desk that she thought was hers. And the rarities increase. One day she lives with her cat Grendel and her mother, a retired rock singer; the next day, she lives alone and Grendel is a huge dog. Another day she discovers a person living in her apartment. It’s Marcus (Chris Chalk), the Sun-Times photographer, now her husband.

Shining Girls works the ins and outs of science fiction but is, in essence, a miniseries about a peculiar serious killerhe and the traumas that violence generates. The subdued Kirby, a punk girl who abandoned the care of her appearance but not the search for her aggressor, lights up when she learns of the ongoing investigation of Dan Velazquez, privileged pen of the newspaper. Velazquez (Wagner Moura in a symbolic creation of film noir: the prototype of the journalist given to drink) investigates the body of a woman found in the drainage tunnels of Chicago, part of an environmental disaster known as the “Great Flood” of 1992. .

The torso of the woman, a social worker of Latino origin, was opened by the murderer, who placed an object related to another crime inside. The duo reopens a series of unsolved femicides committed over the course of two decades, whose common denominator is the objects implanted and exchanged between the victims. Kirby is one of them. The killer had planted a box of matches with the name of a local on her body. And here the investigation is complicated, because that place, at least until 1992, never existed.

Adaptation of the homonymous novel (and bestseller) by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls uses science fiction tools but rejects the axioms. There are no technological inventions, no computerized effects, and even less an abuse of the possibilities of fiction. Silka Luisa, writer and producer of the series, preferred to leave several “whys” in suspense to feed the mystery of this strange series, anchored in time but with a contemporary agenda. Instead, Silka is detailed to perfection in period reconstruction: from indie rock to flood debris to a detailed replica of what a newsroom was in 1992, complete with her bulky desks and computers. It is a different journey through time, which pleasantly accompanies the plot.

The English actor and dancer Jamie Bell, remembered for his leading role in billy elliot (2000), plays the mysterious murderer. She is a supernatural being, which later in the series reveals her name: Harper Curtis. In contrast to his gangly, weary figure, Harper appears and disappears from the stage like a Marvel arch-villain. And just like those bad superlatives, he seems to have mapped out the laws of the universe he inhabits alongside his victims.

At the start of the series, Harper visits Kirby when she is just a little girl playing on her doorstep. It’s about five minutes of extreme tension; not so much because of what happens, but because of what is suggested that it could happen. And what actually happens there establishes Harper’s feeling for Kirby; a twisted bond that moves him to play with her like cat and mouse.

