Serial killer Gb must serve life sentence in glass cell – Europe

One of the UK’s most dangerous serial killers has to spend the rest of his days inside a transparent glass cell built in the basement of the British Wakefield prison. British justice has in fact rejected the appeal of the lawyers of Robert Maudsley, 68, who wanted to spend the remaining years of his life sentence with the other inmates. Its extreme danger has been reiterated and must therefore still be checked on sight, like the character of Hannibal Lecter in the film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.

Maudsley, a native of Liverpool, is responsible for the killings of four men between 1974 and 1978. The cell, protected by bulletproof glass, measures 5.5 x 4.5 meters, and was built specifically for him in 1983.

He spends 23 hours a day inside, in addition to the so-called air hour, sleeps on a concrete slab and uses toilets that are bolted to the floor. He has a table and a chair made of compressed cardboard to prevent him from using any object as a weapon against the guards.