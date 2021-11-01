Serial Moments 499 – From 24 to 30 October 2021

ATTENTION! HOLIDAY SPOILERS OF AMERICAN CRIME STORY, LOVE LIFE, THE MORNING SHOW, DOPESICK, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

5.American Crime Story 3 × 08 – Lies

As mentioned last week, the new season of American Crime Story it took a while to get going, but now it travels fast. In this episode, Bill Clinton’s linguistic acrobatics to escape the accusation of lying to the authorities, and Hilary’s feelings of revulsion towards her husband at the discovery that he told her a lot of shit. Moreover, it was also time to see a strong actress like Edie Falco at work.

4.Love Life 2 × 01-02-03 – Chidi!

Last year I had talked to some transport about the first season of Love Life, series with Anna Kendrick who told the bumpy path of a girl from singleness to marriage, passing through the necessary understanding of herself. The second season offers roughly the same plot, but tells of a married man whose marriage fails, leaving him in the need to put the pieces of his life back together, in search of a new love. The first three episodes are well written, funny but never superficial, and the protagonist Marcus is played by William Jackson Harper, aka Chidi di The Good Place.

There is everything you need for another strong season.

3.The Morning Show 2 × 07 – Old Rusts

Take off the second season of The Morning Show a specific narrative focus, preferring to turn the series into a more general and in some ways classic drama, did not do much good. And the main clue (by contrast) of this problem is an episode like this week, which focusing a lot on Mitch and Alex, and therefore on the same problems of the past season, manages to find the tension and expressive strength that we had felt lacking. in the last weeks. Then yes, the actual serial moment would be the incident caused by Mitch in a self-destructive momentum that is part of a larger discourse concerning the complex issue of harassment, its narrative, the possibilities of growth and redemption for the people involved etc. But it is precisely the potential difference between this episode and the previous ones that catches the eye, just as it jumps to the ear that the soundtrack is almost entirely composed by Celentano. So, it freaked me out and so I said it.

2.Dopesick 1 × 05 – Drama

A few weeks ago we talked about Dopesick, and then I had to remove the article because there was an embargo that hadn’t expired yet (my inattention, the series comes out November 12 on Disney +). Now that embargo is about to expire, the article will be back on the site tomorrow, but I can’t help but report this episode. It’s the episode that shows one thing we knew was coming, but still hits like a punch: the low point of addiction of some key characters like Dr. Finnix and Betsy. Telling the addiction in a series like this, which also wants to describe precise responsibilities, cannot fail to pass through some particularly raw moments, which show to an audience that in the majority has never had to deal with addiction to drugs or medicines, what it can mean ending up in such a whirlwind. From the point of view of the staging, this is done with great intelligence, defusing and overturning some classic TV series situations, which are normally part of the healing, or represent the beginning of it.

Specifically, Betsy had already ended up with anonymous alcoholics, she had already passed from the classic “intervention” with relatives and friends, she had already collected the pardon of her father, who after having denigrated her for his homosexuality, had said something like “I don’t care as you are, I just want you to be fine ”. Here, normally these things, in a TV series, would represent the beginning of a virtuous path, but not: Betsy’s worst crisis comes later, in a scene of quarrel bordering on hysteria. Same thing for Finnix, who ends up in a clinic, seems to be more or less well, and finds himself talking to Billy, the boy who had praised the qualities of OxyContin, and who now cries in his presence, expressing all his guilt. Again, a theoretically uplifting moment, were it not that Finnix was not seeking repentance or admission: at the end of the interview, in front of his “drug dealer” in tears, he does not come up with an edifying forgiveness, a hug, but with a request for pills. .

Chills.

1.What We Do IN The Shadows 3 × 10 – Departures and Returns

Despite a thunderous pre-season finale, which had raised the bar considerably, the latest seasonal episode of WWDITS does not betray expectations. After Colin Robinson’s death, our parents decide to split up and leave, seeking happiness and luck elsewhere, but things get complicated when Guillermo, who wanted to follow Nandor, is instead forced by Laszlo to accompany Nadja, who goes to London to become a member of the World Vampiric Council. In short, a bit of stories between nostalgia, subterfuge and surprise, but nothing that can compare with the last scene: Laszlo returns alone to the house on State Island and here, following a trail of disgusting sewage that starts from the rotting body of Colin Robinson, discovers… a new Colin Robinson! An infant with the face of our favorite energy vampire (also because he is the only energy vampire we know), who in the last shot is already growing fast, ready for the fourth season.

What a sigh of relief!