Serie A, 13 disqualified for the 29th day: out Hernandez and Mkhitaryan

The 28th matchday of Serie A has ended, but many fantasy coaches are already thinking about the formation in view of the next round. This is why it is already important to understand who will be the players who will miss the next matchday, the 29th. There are 13 footballers, among which the names of Theo Hernandez, Bernadeschi and Mkhitaryan stand out.
Fiorentina, Bonaventura disqualified: does Maleh play?
Fiorentina will have to do without Bonaventura, who will have to serve the second day of disqualification. The midfielder, after the red remedy against Sassuolo, he will not take the field against Bologna in the next round of disqualification. In the place of the suspended midfielder, in the next rounds, there should be Maleh together with Torreira and Castrovilli.
Juventus: Bernardeschi out due to disqualification
Juventus will have to renounce Federico Bernardeschi in the away match in Genoa against Sampdoria scheduled for the next round of Serie A. The Juventus club, which will not even have Dybala available due to disqualification, should continue to field Cuadrado and Morata in support of Vlahovic.
Milan: who instead of Theo Hernandez?
Milan, after the victory on the field of Napoli, will face Empoli at home in the next round of Serie A. A match to be won at all costs for the Rossoneri club that will not be able to count on Theo Hernandez. The French full-back has been disqualified and should be replaced by Ballo-Tourè in the match against the Tuscans.
Rome: the substitutes for Mkhitaryan and Kumbulla
Roma arrive at the next match against Udinese after the beautiful home victory against Atalanta. Mourinho, however, lost Mkhitaryan and Kumbulla by disqualification and will have to run for cover against the Friulians: The Giallorossi coach should field a three-way defense with Ibanez in support of Smalling and Mancini, with the inclusion of Cristante in midfield alongside Pellegrini and Oliveira.