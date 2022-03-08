Serie A, 13 disqualified for the 29th day: out Hernandez and Mkhitaryan

Fiorentina, Bonaventura disqualified: does Maleh play?

Fiorentina will have to do without Bonaventura, who will have to serve the second day of disqualification. The midfielder, after the red remedy against Sassuolo, he will not take the field against Bologna in the next round of disqualification. In the place of the suspended midfielder, in the next rounds, there should be Maleh together with Torreira and Castrovilli.