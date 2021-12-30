Serie A, a blow to the club

Two other cases in Serie A of positivity to Covid-19. Genoa has announced that both Shevchenko and Criscito have contracted the virus.

The championship is stopped due to the sChristmas restaurant. In the other years in these weeks we only talked about January transfer market, but in times of Covid to make the news are the many cases of positivity that are being found in these hours among the players of the various teams of A league.

Only today three teams have communicated that they have new cases of positivity. After that of Fabian Ruiz the day before yesterday, in the day in the ranks of Naples that of Lozano. There Salerno, late in the afternoon, he announced that two of his other players have contracted the virus.

Serie A, Genoa has formalized the positivity of Shevchenko and Criscito at Covid

The Genoa, a few minutes ago, he communicated the positivity to COVID-19 both of Criscito that of Shevchenko. Here is the note from the Ligurian club: “The coach of the team Shevchenkor and the captain Criscito tested positive for Coronavirus after carrying out a molecular test “.

The statement from the rossobù team then continues: “The other members of the team group they tested negative. The club immediately informed the Health Authorities competent. They are applying all the procedures foreseen by the regulations in force at the moment to combat the pandemic “.