Serie A, all Covid positive players team by team

TURIN – Italian football in alarm for the new wave of Coronavirus, made more pervasive by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. The number of positive players in Serie A is gradually growing, compared to a few weeks ago, in most of the teams. The tampons at the resumption of training are bringing out new cases, every day: an additional problem in view of the resumption of January 6, which will see many defections due to Covid-19. Here are all the positive players in Serie A, team by team, in order of classification at the end of the first round: