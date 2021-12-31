Sports

Serie A, all Covid positive players team by team

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

TURIN – Italian football in alarm for the new wave of Coronavirus, made more pervasive by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. The number of positive players in Serie A is gradually growing, compared to a few weeks ago, in most of the teams. The tampons at the resumption of training are bringing out new cases, every day: an additional problem in view of the resumption of January 6, which will see many defections due to Covid-19. Here are all the positive players in Serie A, team by team, in order of classification at the end of the first round:

Inter

No positive.

Milan

No positive.

Naples

Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas.

Atalanta

Two positives in the team group (names not disclosed).

Juventus

Koni De Winter, Marco Raina, Gabriele Boloca, Enzo Barrenechea and Marco Da Graca, Matteo Anzolin, Fabio Miretti, Nikola Sekulov and Matias Soulé of the Under 23 team.

Rome

No positive.

Fiorentina

One player and three positive team members (name not disclosed).

Lazio

No positive.

Empoli

Three positives in the team group (names not disclosed).

Bologna

Marco Molla, Nicolas Dominguez and Nicolas Viola.

Turin

Simone Verdi, another player (name not disclosed) and a member of the staff (name not disclosed).

Verona

Giangiacomo Magnani.

Sassuolo

Two positive footballers (names not disclosed).

Udinese

No positive.

Sampdoria

No positive.

Venice

No positive.

Spice

Petko Hristov, Viktor Kovalenko, Rey Manaj and Mbala Nzola.

Genoa

Domenico Criscito and Andriy Shevchenko (coach).

Cagliari

No positive.

Salerno

Six positive players (names not disclosed).

Naples: Osimhen positive at Covid

Watch the video

Naples: Osimhen positive at Covid

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Djokovic and the vaccine at the Australian Open, the “exemption” would be ready

3 days ago

Ballon d’Or, the LIVE final standings | News

November 29, 2021

“There is great unity at Milan, my dream is to bring the club back to the top. The new stadium is necessary.”

3 weeks ago

Rome seeks the turning point

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button