Serie A, all Covid positive players team by team
TURIN – Italian football in alarm for the new wave of Coronavirus, made more pervasive by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. The number of positive players in Serie A is gradually growing, compared to a few weeks ago, in most of the teams. The tampons at the resumption of training are bringing out new cases, every day: an additional problem in view of the resumption of January 6, which will see many defections due to Covid-19. Here are all the positive players in Serie A, team by team, in order of classification at the end of the first round:
Inter
No positive.
Milan
No positive.
Naples
Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas.
Atalanta
Two positives in the team group (names not disclosed).
Juventus
Koni De Winter, Marco Raina, Gabriele Boloca, Enzo Barrenechea and Marco Da Graca, Matteo Anzolin, Fabio Miretti, Nikola Sekulov and Matias Soulé of the Under 23 team.
Rome
No positive.
Fiorentina
One player and three positive team members (name not disclosed).
Lazio
No positive.
Empoli
Three positives in the team group (names not disclosed).
Bologna
Marco Molla, Nicolas Dominguez and Nicolas Viola.
Turin
Simone Verdi, another player (name not disclosed) and a member of the staff (name not disclosed).
Verona
Giangiacomo Magnani.
Sassuolo
Two positive footballers (names not disclosed).
Udinese
No positive.
Sampdoria
No positive.
Venice
No positive.
Spice
Petko Hristov, Viktor Kovalenko, Rey Manaj and Mbala Nzola.
Genoa
Domenico Criscito and Andriy Shevchenko (coach).
Cagliari
No positive.
Salerno
Six positive players (names not disclosed).