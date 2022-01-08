Serie A and covid, Lega assembly: new stadium rules

An emergency meeting of the Serie A League has been called to discuss the Covid emergency after yesterday’s phone call from Prime Minister Draghi with the No. 1 of the Gravina Football Federation, among the topics on the agenda “resolutions in order the participation of the public in the competitions “.

During yesterday’s phone call, Draghi, from what we learn, said he was concerned about the situation of football struggling with the increase in infections for Covid and invited the president of the Football Association to collaborate, with the request to evaluate the suspension of the championship or the holding of matches behind closed doors. The decision is left, it is pointed out, to the Federation. In the interview, Gravina explained what was happening, confirming the temporary suspension and postponement of Serie B and C matches, and the willingness of Serie A to move forward also due to the difficulties related to the calendar.

In the meantime, no 0-3 at the table, at least for the moment, has been assigned for the four matches of the 20th day not played on Thursday. This was decided by the Serie A sports judge. In a note it is specified that Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venezia are ‘sub judice’. On January 18, a decision will be made on Salernitana’s appeal for the match not played on December 21 against Udinese, according to the Serie A sports judge in a note: “The sports judge announces that on 18 January 2022 will decide on the appeal of the Salernitana company relating to the aforementioned tender, and which invited the parties to specify the conclusions and to file documentation within the terms provided for by the Sports Justice Code “.

As for the four appeals filed against the measures of the local Asl, the TARs of Piedmont, Campania and Friuli Venezia Giulia give reason to the Football League by removing from the quarantine regime the players of Udinese, Turin and Salernitana negative to the buffer who are no longer in isolation. The TAR of Emilia instead confirms the quarantine for Bologna.