Serie A, another weekend of postponements. Three more races are missing: green light to Salernitana?
After the last day with many postponements, including Bologna-Inter, the situation will be similar over the next weekend. If Inter-Lazio is played without problems, it will not be the same for other matches scheduled.
“Bologna, Turin and Udinese will not be able to take the field due to the disposition of the various ASL and also Fiorentina and Atalanta will have to postpone their official debut in 2022. And then there is the situation of Salernitana which remains very complex, but which today can be released after the swabs that will carry out the “direct contacts” that end the mandatory quarantine period. On Sunday, therefore, Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta will certainly be postponed – or not disputed -, with Verona-Salernitana which instead tends to be serene. the hope is that at least from tomorrow there will be greater clarity, but for sure there is that already in this way it seems difficult to find the right joint for the recovery of the matches. this month they will also enter the Italian Cup “, we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Udinese and Turin have been blocked beyond next weekend, as well as Bologna, which on Sunday will carry out a new round of swabs to the team group, while next week the vaccine booster cycle will begin. Therefore, the postponement of the match is discounted. Cagliari, while Salernitana could instead reach the famous 13 for Verona if today the tampons are negative in sufficient numbers “, adds the newspaper.
January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 09:31)
