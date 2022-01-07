Serie A, another weekend of postponements. Three more races are missing: green light to Salernitana?

“Bologna, Turin and Udinese will not be able to take the field due to the disposition of the various ASL and also Fiorentina and Atalanta will have to postpone their official debut in 2022. And then there is the situation of Salernitana which remains very complex, but which today can be released after the swabs that will carry out the “direct contacts” that end the mandatory quarantine period. On Sunday, therefore, Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta will certainly be postponed – or not disputed -, with Verona-Salernitana which instead tends to be serene. the hope is that at least from tomorrow there will be greater clarity, but for sure there is that already in this way it seems difficult to find the right joint for the recovery of the matches. this month they will also enter the Italian Cup “, we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport.