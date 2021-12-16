Serie A asks the FIGC to end the season at Salernitana

The companies unanimously (Lotito and Salernitana abstained) voted in favor of the request that the trust be allowed to continue management

There A league aims to end the championship at the Salerno. This is what emerged from the assembly of the Serie A clubs in Milan. The companies, unanimously (18 votes in favor, Salernitana and Lazio patron Claudio Lotito abstained), voted in favor of the request to the FIGC Council that the trust can continue management in order to allow the team to terminate the sporting season. “Satisfied? I’m out of Salernitana, why are you asking me?” He said Lotito.

“The banner in Salerno ‘free Salernitana from these people’? They have to ask those who govern Salernitana, I’m not sure about myself. They are independent, I’m out. I no longer have any power, I’m out of Salernitana”, he said Lotito. The ‘ball’ now passes to the Federal Council scheduled for Tuesday 21 December. “On Salernitana the Serie A clubs have asked to propose to the Federal Council an extension giving conditions, already defined, for the end of the championship. Let’s see. The clubs love sport, this goes without saying”, said the president of the Serie A League Paolo Dal Pino at the end of the Serie A League Assembly confirming the request to save the grenade club.

“The extension of the deadline for the sale seems to me the right solution, it seems to me very difficult to arrive at a sale by 31 December because the times are now really tight”. This was stated by Paolo Bertoli, one of the trustees in charge of the sale of Salernitana, upon leaving today’s Lega Serie A meeting. Salernitana is saved both in case it relegates – he continued -. Looking back, perhaps there should not have been a deadline on December 31st, if the FIGC said that there is independence from the previous owners, perhaps there could be a deadline at the end of the championship. football is not an easy thing, time was very short. We had a job to sell, we are doing it and we hope to bring it home. We are doing our best, we are trying to give satisfaction to the fans who deserve it. . Lotito? He never expressed himself, they never interacted with us “.

