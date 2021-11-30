Serie A at 45 ‘: Atalanta-Venezia 2-0, double Pasalic. Fiorentina-Sampdoria 3-1: Callejon, Vlahovic and Sottil overturn Gabbiadini | First page

A league no stop. After the conclusion of the weekend’s races, we immediately start again with the 15th day of the Italian championship, staged in the midweek round which opens today with three games, two at 18.30 and one at 20.45, waiting for the matches tomorrow and Thursday. L’Atalanta by Gian Piero Gasperini, fresh from eight positive results (5 wins and 3 even) that led her to fourth place alone, -4 from the second and -7 from the top, wants to put pressure on Inter third by hooking them in the standings, but they need the three points against the always insidious Venice by Paolo Zanetti, defeated at home by Inter after three positive results and +5 on the relegation zone. At the same time in the field at the Franchi also Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italian, fluctuating in recent commitments (victory with Milan, ko in Empoli) but sixth at 21 points, -4 from fifth Rome, which faces the Sampdoria by Roberto D’Aversa, found herself with two victories in a row after the crisis that brought her to +5 on the third from last place. Great attention in these two challenges for Duvan Zapata and Dusan Vlahovic, respectively 9 and 11 goals so far in Serie A. At 20.45 closes the challenge of the Bentegodi between Verona by Igor Tudor and the Cagliari by Walter Mazzarri: the Scaligeri have found their second defeat in the last seven (3 wins and 2 even) over the weekend and want to get up again and bring them back to the European area, while the Sardinians have not won since October 17 (4 ko and 2 even), they are last at odds 8 and need saving points.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Pezzella; Pasalic; Ilicic, Muriel.

Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Tessmann, Busio; Kiyine, Henry, Johnsen.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Venuti, Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Callejón, Vlahovic, Sottil.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Murru; Candreva, Silva, Thorsby, Verre; Gabbiadini, Caputo.