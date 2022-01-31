Serie A, Atalanta-Torino must play: grenade appeal accepted

Atalanta-Turin must recover. This is the decision of the sports judge for the match that was skipped on January 6 due to the outbreak within the grenade team group that had caused the intervention of the “Città di Torino” Local Health Authority. The appeal prepared by the lawyer Eduardo Chiacchio was accepted. The decision is evidently based on the existence of force majeure that prevented Juric’s team from traveling to Bergamo. For the other two games still in the balance, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venice, there has not yet been a pronouncement and the matches remain sub judice. On January 21, the decision was made for the recovery of Bologna-Inter.