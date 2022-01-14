Serie A: Atalanta trap on the Inter – Sport Scudetto march

Less than five years have passed since that 7-1 on Gasperini’s back, and now between Inter and Atalanta it has become a stable and balanced duel from the Scudetto area.

Sunday will be played in Bergamo and will be a crucial challenge on the road to the tricolor bis coveted by Inter.

Serie A plans to return to the regularity of the calendar – postponements and recoveries separately – after the definitive approval of the Cts to the new protocol that establishes a common line for the intervention of the ASL in the event of numerous positivity within the teams . So while Napoli celebrates Zielinski’s negativization and Milan that of Calabria, Turin announces another case and Salernitana two others. But at the moment, nothing so insurmountable as in B for Cosenza and Vicenza.

So, watch out for the big match Atalanta-Inter. Inzaghi embellished Conte’s excellent work and the Nerazzurri fly at a frenzied pace, closely followed only by Milan, which will host La Spezia. Spalletti’s wavering Napoli, who will play the insidious away match in Bologna, and Gasp’s Atalanta still cherish dreams of tricolor, but they must also look behind to keep the Champions League remaining places.

Obstacles on paper are not striking for the late Juve, Fiorentina, Rome, Lazio who will face Udinese, Genoa, Cagliari and Salernitana. The audience in the stadiums will drop to 5,000 with the complicated issue of reassigning tickets already sold in excess. Inzaghi’s Inter are experiencing a magical moment: they have won eight games in a row, they have avenged their only knockout with Lazio, they have won the Super Cup on Juventus’ historic enemies with a goal from the revived Sanchez, on an inconceivable mistake by Alex Sandro , who also avoided penalties. Atalanta has tarmac an Udinese that has been decimated by the covid, they lack Zapata, but their cards are fully played. Of the 7-1 squads left Handanovic, Perisic and Gagliardini on one side, Freuler and Toloi on the other.

The last Bergamasco success is the 4-1 in 2018, it will be the last chance for Gasperini not to abandon the scudetto dream: currently only Atalanta, Milan and Fiorentina seem able to worry Inzaghi’s squadron . In the meantime, Marotta continues with his work trying to convince Dybala to have a future for the Nerazzurri.

Pioli is doing a great job: despite the many absences (on Monday against Spezia he will play with Kalulu and Gabbia in the center) he presses Inter, he knows how to win races with class, with determination and with an increasingly convincing Leao. It will be up to Ibra again to lead the attack against a Spezia who won the derby salvation with Genoa. Napoli pays for the covid scourge, the Africa Cup, Insigne’s farewell and licks their wounds for the serious 5-2 with the Viola in the Italian Cup. Spalletti recovers Zielinski, waits for Osimhen and must beware of Orsolini and Arnautovic’s Bologna, however five points from the Europe zone.

The comeback success with Roma pacified Juve for a few days. The knockout with Inter immediately revived the anxiety for a mediocre season and a disappointing game. Allegri goes straight and focuses on the match against Beto and Deulofeu’s Udinese, always with serious staffing problems. The coach would sign for another ‘short-nosed’ victory, waiting for better times. Parallel crisis for the two Romans. Mourinho made a clean sweep by continuing the purge of players not up to par for him. Maitland Niles and Oliveira have arrived, but there are several players who are out of action so the match against Cagliari that Mazzarri is raising will not be taken for granted: two successes in a row have brought the Sardinians back to one point from fourth from last place.

Salernitana is starting to hope again with the new president Iervolino who has called the ‘magician’ Sabatini. The Campanians have won in Verona and now host the Lazio of the former patron Lotito.

Sarri has a vulnerable defense and is hoping for reinforcements. You need the three points to start climbing again. Also because at the moment the main pursuer of the fifth place of Juve is the Fiorentina of Italian (already appetite by other elite clubs) who scrambled Napoli in the Cup, benefits from the goals of Vlahovic and the happy insertion by Ikone ‘.

The Genoa of the unfortunate Shevchenko (two points in nine games and now close to being replaced with Bruno Labbadia) seems to be the sacrificial lamb, but the blackout with Turin gives hope to the Ligurian fans. And Juric’s Bull seems to be one of the most fit teams, able to climb the rankings even without Belotti: tomorrow he can take advantage of the ups and downs of Sampdoria of the new president Lanna to bring the two Romans closer.

Among the most interesting challenges there will be the one between two other aspirants to the European zone: Sassuolo of Raspadori and Scamacca (but who will have to give up Berardi) will receive Tudor’s Verona which has lost a bit of bite. Finally, Andreazzoli’s Empoli has a great desire for redemption, overwhelmed by Sassuolo and who will play a delicate match in Venice: Zanetti’s team, for a long time one of the positive notes of the season, squandered a quiet ranking with two points in the last nine races. Another misstep could herald a painful ending given that Cagliari, third from bottom and on the rise, is just one point away.