Serie A: Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese are missing, two other matches (including Bologna-Inter) remain at risk

The first Serie A games to skip due to Covid in the Epiphany round are Atalanta-Turin and Salernitana-Venice. The ASL of Turin, in fact, blocked the transfer of the grenades “as a result of the new positivity to Covid-19 of a footballer who emerged after the last tampons. For this reason it has ordered the mandatory home quarantine for the entire Turin team group for 5 days starting from Wednesday 5th January “. At this point Torino-Fiorentina could also be skipped, scheduled for next Sunday. Torino has 8 positives for the moment: 6 players and 2 staff members. Salernitana will not show up at the Arechi stadium for the match against Venice. The Campanians have eleven positives in the team group and the ASL of Salerno has put another 25 people in isolation (including several players) who have had contact with the last 5 infected on Monday. The club had asked Lega Serie A to postpone the match which was not agreed. Perhaps also Bologna-Inter. The number of infected rossoblù players has risen to 8 after the positivity of Medel, Santander, Van Hooijdonk and Vignato following those of Hickey, Molla, Viola and Dominguez. However, Mihjalovic has called up 23 players for the match against the leaders, adding several Primavera players. The knot at this point remains the Asl of Bologna. Fiorentina-Udinese also jumps: “Following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to the mandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, quarantine or ‘self-monitoring from 5 to 9 January 2022 based on the respective vaccinations “. So the Friulians won’t even play against Atalanta on Sunday.

The ASL does not stop Napoli, the match against Juve will be played

The ASL of Turin has moved in contrast to that of Naples which has instead in fact given the green light to the trip of the Azzurri to Turin against Juventus, under similar epidemic conditions (Spalletti, Malcuit, Elmas, Osimhen, Lozano are positive, Meret, Boffelli and Mario Rui, ed). “With regard to the ascertained outbreak of positivity at Covid-19 relating to Naples – reads a note and – the ASL Napoli 1 Centro announces that at the conclusion of the epidemiological investigation the presence of various positivity was confirmed, also in within the team group, and that isolation was arranged for all subjects who tested positive, while for the close contacts identified, compliance with the provisions of point 1 of the Circular of the Ministry of Health n ° 60136 of 30.12 was ordered. 2021. It was also reiterated to Napoli that the team group, in light of the clear outbreak of positivity which among other things presents a continuous trend of positive cases, must scrupulously comply with the utmost compliance with the containment and risk reduction rules. Naples, in light of the aforementioned outbreak and in the principle of maximum caution, will evaluate any other preventive / restrictive measure useful to prevent the spread of the infection “.

Verona is also waiting for news from the ASL

Udinese, which has 9 positives (7 players plus 2 staff members) is waiting to find out from the local ASL if it has permission to leave for Florence. Fiorentina, struggling with 5 cases (2 players plus 3 members of the team group), however, has made it known that they will still go to the Franchi stadium.

About Verona where 10 members of the team group are currently positive (including 8 players, including Magnani), is expected in Liguria from Spezia which already has Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj in isolation, as well as a staff member.

The list of positives in Serie A, the list:

Atalanta: Musso and Palomino

Bologna: Dominguez, Hickey, Medel, Molla, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Viola

Cagliari: Goldaniga and Nandez

Empoli: nobody.

Fiorentina: 2 players and 3 team members

Genoa: Criscito, Serpe, Shevchenko and another footballer, whose name was not disclosed.

Inter: Cordaz, Dzeko, Satriano

Juventus: Chiellini, De Winter, Pinsoglio

Lazio: nobody

Milan: Tatarusanu and another player

Naples: Boffelli, Lozano, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Meret, Osimhen, Zielinski, Lobotka, Rrhamani, Spalletti and other 2 team members

Rome: Fuzato and Mayoral

Salerno: 9 players and two other members of the team group

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone and 2 other members of the team group

Sassuolo: Peluso, 2 other players and a member of the team group

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Manaj, Nzola and a member of the team group

Turin: 6 players and 2 team members

Udinese: 7 players and 2 team members

Venice: 2 members of the team group

Verona: 8 players and 2 team members