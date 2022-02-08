Serie A: Batons, 2 days of disqualification. One for Hernandez, Zaniolo and Inzaghi

The fiery Inter-Milan leads to a series of disciplinary measures: two rounds for the defender, one for the Nerazzurri coach. Penalties for the clash between Martinez and Hernandez after the Rossoneri’s expulsion

Two days of disqualification for Bastoni, one for Hernandez, Zaniolo and for Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. These are the most important decisions of the sports judge regarding the last day of the Serie A championship. Sanction for Lautaro Martinez, but no disqualification: there was no spit on Theo in the excited final of the derby.

fiery derby – Inter-Milan, however, leaves a lot of waste after the intervention of the sports judge who stops Bastoni for two rounds “to have, at the end of the match, an insulting expression addressed to the match officials, reiterating this attitude twice, despite the invitation to hold back “. Hernandez, expelled, received a fine of 5 thousand euros, in addition to the round of disqualification, “for having assumed a provocative attitude towards the opposing supporters”. Except instead Lautaro Martinez. The Inter fans feared a long disqualification for an alleged spit against Theo in the fiery final moments of the derby. But there is no trace of spitting in the statement, “only” a fine of 10 thousand euros “for having repeatedly insulted” the Rossoneri. Simone Inzaghi also has to stop a round: the Nerazzurri technician, also fined 15 thousand euros, was sanctioned “for having, at the end of the match, in the tunnel leading to the changing rooms, approaching the referee, uttered against the same expression gravely disrespectful “.

Marotta: “We will analyze the report” – “Appeal for disqualifications? We will analyze the report well, but we must also be good at managing moments of discouragement. We have to improve even in these moments “. Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, said this on Mediaset’s microphones before the match against Roma, about the disqualification of Bastoni and the coach Simone Inzaghi after the Derby with Milan: “Disqualifications must not be an alibi “, he added.

All decisions – The other “case” concerned Zaniolo, expelled in Rome-Genoa: the Giallorossi was stopped for one round (with a warning) “for having challenged a decision of the match director with disrespectful words”. Suspended for two days: Bastoni (Inter). Suspended for one day: Zaniolo (Rome), Hernandez (Milan), Ebuehi (Venice), Mandragora (Turin), Musso (Atalanta), Ostigard (Genoa), Torreira (Fiorentina), Arslan (Udinese), Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Ceccaroni (Venice), De Silvestri (Bologna), Deiola (Cagliari), Lukic (Turin), Raspadori (Sassuolo), Scamacca (Sassuolo). Technical suspended for one day: Inzaghi (Inter), Lucarelli (Milan).

