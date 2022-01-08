Serie A: big match Inter-Lazio, Milan continues its run – Sport

The show of the A must go on. And without stopping we return to the field on Sunday despite all the unknowns related to covid infections. After the Epiphany round with 4 missed matches, Milan, on the wave of the clear success over Roma obtained in full emergency, will try to bridge, at least virtually, the gap of a point that separates them from the leaders Inter. In fact, the Rossoneri will play in Venice while Inter, after the forced rest period with the Bologna match not played due to the ASL stop, will face the big match by hosting Sarri’s Lazio alternate, which is in any case the only team that has beat so far. Simone Inzaghi hopes that his former pupils do not repeat the joke of the first leg (a 3-1 without discussion). Inter are in full health, they have an amalgamated and quality team, but a lot will depend on the inspiration of Sarri’s team which has a first-rate attacking phase, but has the Achilles heel of an approximate defense, vulnerable especially to start of the races. Easy, if the compactness seen with Roma confirms, the task in Venice of a Milan remodeled but impeccably fielded by Pioli. Another team damaged by the absences, Napoli which is also devoid of Spalletti, has overcome the Juventus stumbling block unscathed and now has the credentials to make full loot against Sampdoria and continue the pursuit in third place of Atalanta who on the paper is expected in Udine for the debut in 2022, but the Friulians are always struggling with the covid outbreak. Both teams, if they play, are returning from the missed round due to postponements for the virus. The other concerns Turin and Fiorentina, two teams that have different rankings but are able to offer an open and spectacular confrontation. The Viola, who have the opportunity to move up again in the standings, have placed the two best shots so far on the market with the inclusion of Ikone ‘and Piatek. But even this challenge is at risk for the still positive cases among the grenades. Very far from the ancient splendors is the challenge between two big disappointed, Rome and Juventus. Mourinho and Allegri are struggling away from the starting objectives. The Giallorossi, already in the eighth knockout, are likely to lengthen the score also considering the absences of the suspended Mancini and Karsdorp in front of a Juve that is rediscovering two fundamental elements such as Chiesa and Dybala.

The match between two proactive teams like Empoli and Sassuolo promises to be spectacular, while the most delicate challenge concerns the safety zone: Genoa and Spezia will be involved in a ruthless Ligurian derby. If Spezia loses, he is sucked down, and Thiago Motta will probably be exonerated. Golden opportunity to recover also for Mazzarri’s Cagliari which is showing signs of recovery and, after the success with Sampdoria, receives Bologna (also here among the rossoblùs there is always the stop of the health authorities). Verona favored in the home match with Salernitana, who has not played the last two games and sees an increase in the infected, in a match between two of the teams most affected by the covid.