Serie A, Bologna-Cagliari 2-0: Mihajlovic’s rossoblùs bury Mazzarri | News

De Silvestri and Arnautovic sign the victory against the Sardinians, ten in the final for the expulsion in Caceres

Bologna finds victory with a convincing 2-0 against Cagliari. In the postponement of the eleventh day of Serie A, the Emilians unlocked with the goal of De Silvestri at the start of the second half and closed thanks to Arnautovic in full recovery, with Mazzarri’s men in ten for the red in Caceres. The Bolognese go up to 15 points, in the middle of the table, while the Sardinians remain in last position at 6 and fight the relegation specter.

THE MATCH

After the knockouts against Milan and Napoli, Bologna savors the taste of victory by defeating a Cagliari increasingly mired in the relegation zone 2-0. A victory that gives morale to the Bolognese and crushes the Sardinians, in the third defeat in a row and last at 6 points.

The first half certainly does not shine for the quantity and quality of occasions. Cagliari plays compactly in defense, determined to start their actions with Pavoletti’s banks, Bologna moves the ball with a sterile ball possession. On the one hand the chills come with De Silvestri’s crosses to cut the area, on the other with the vivacity of Nandez. The best opportunity comes with the free kick from Marin, high over the crossbar. The first fraction then slips away with a lackluster 0-0.

The game was then unlocked by Arnautovic’s stroke of genius, who in the fourth minute of the second half invents a veil on Medel’s vertical ball to free De Silvestri to shoot only in front of Cragno. The full-back signs his third goal of the season, which leads to a precious 1-0 to Bologna. Arnautovic then tries to get on his own with a southpaw on the fly, just out, and a shot from the center of the area on the assistance of Barrow, deflected in some way by Cragno. Cagliari’s attacks are sterile and produce little or nothing, while the Bolognese close to the blow of the knockout with Samson, whose right foot hits the post from the outside. In the final, Caceres gets ejected by throwing the ball in vain at Dominguez when the game is stopped, leaving his team with one man less for the final assault.

In the recovery Lykogiannis tries the shot from the edge, but Skorupski raises it over the crossbar. Arnautovic then writes the word, and in the 97th minute concludes Sansone’s splendid counter-attack by putting Cragno for the final 2-0. Bologna rises to 15 points, in the middle of the table, Mazzarri’s men continue the crisis.

REPORT CARDS

De Silvestri 7 – In the first half he shows himself with some dangerous ball not exploited by his teammates, then he finds the right insertion and the goal that unlocks the match. Decisive, once again.

Arnautovic 7 – When it lights up it’s brilliant. Unlocks a dull 0-0 with a flash of his own, the veil that frees De Silvestri, then sets up on his own and finds the 2-0 in the 96th minute.

Medel 6.5 – The challenge with Pavoletti worried, at least on high balls. The Chilean instead dictates the timing of the defense and also finds the assist on De Silvestri’s goal. Mihajlovic started a new career for him.

Strootman 6 – Usually an excellent job in midfield in a game in which it was not easy to stem Bologna’s thrust and act as a glue. Little supported by the comrades in the department to do something more.

Lykogiannis 5 – Good performance until the moment of the first goal, in which he has the heavy fault of baptizing an action that the veil of Arnautovic revives. De Silvestri is lost due to a superficial attitude and the game changes.

Caceres 4 – He plays 20 minutes and is enough to leave his team in ten, unnecessarily losing his head when the game is stopped. One with his experience should be able to calm, and not worsen, an environment that is already tense due to rankings and negative trends.

THE TABLE

BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI 2-0

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski 6.5; Theate 6.5, Medel 6.5, Soumaoro 6; Hickey 6.5, Dominguez 6, Svanberg 6 (27 ‘st Binks 6), De Silvestri 7; Barrow 6 (27 ‘st Sansone 7), Soriano 5.5 (41’ st Skov Olsen sv); Arnautovic 7. Available: Bardi, Franzini, Dijks, Mbaye, Vignato, Cangiano, Orsolini, Santander, Van Hooijdonk. Coach: Mihajlovic 6.5

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno 6; Carboni 5.5 (24 ‘st Caceres 4), Godin 6, Zappa 6 (43’ st Pereiro sv); Lykogiannis 5, Marin 5.5, Strootman 6 (14 ‘st Bellanova 6), Deiola 5.5 (24’ st Farias 6), Nandez 6; Pavoletti 5, Joao Pedro 5. Available: Aresti, Altare, Oliva, Ceppitelli, Grassi, Radunovic, Obert. All .: Mazzarri 5

Referee: Massa

Markers: 49 ‘De Silvestri, 96’ Arnautovic

Ammonites: Svanberg (B), Joao Pedro (C), Hickey (B), Medel (B), Pavoletti (C)

Expelled: Caceres (C)

OPTA STATISTICS

• It was from 2002/03 (19 in that case, with Guidolin on the bench) that Bologna had not collected at least 15 points in the first 11 Serie A matches.

• With De Silvestri’s, Bologna have become the team to have scored the most goals for their defenders in this Serie A (seven).

• Only Napoli (eight) have collected more clean sheets than Bologna (four) in this league.

• Only Criscito (four, but all from penalties) has scored more goals than Lorenzo De Silvestri (three) among defenders in this league.

• Lorenzo De Silvestri has scored 3 career goals in Serie A against Cagliari, against no side he has done better.

• It was since 2017/18 (five with Torino) that De Silvestri had failed to score at least three goals in a single Serie A championship.

• Arnautovic’s 4 Serie A goals have all come in the last 20 minutes of play.

• Bologna have failed to score in the first half in 9 of their 11 games, only fewer than Genoa (10) this Serie A season.

• Cagliari concede goals from 12 consecutive Serie A games, only Spezia (27) have a longer open streak without clean sheets in the competition between teams currently in Serie A.

• Six points for Cagliari so far: in the era of three points per victory after the first 11 matches they did worse only in 2005/06 (five) and in 1999/00 (five).

• Since Walter Mazzarri arrived, Cagliari have lost five of their eight league games (no team has put together more knockouts in the set).

• Cagliari have lost 20 Serie A games in 2021, at least two more than any other side.