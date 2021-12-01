Serie A: Bologna-Roma and Inter Spezia, line-ups – Sport

The goal is to shorten again on the summit, before thinking about the challenge to amarcord with José Mourinho. Inter are waiting for La Spezia tomorrow at San Siro, hunting for the tenth consecutive useful result, another opportunity to make the most of trying to get closer to Napoli and Milan in the standings, perhaps also thinking about overtaking the Rossoneri cousins ​​who were just two days ago ahead of 7 points and now they have only one advantage. Then there will be time to prepare for Saturday’s match against the Portuguese of the Portuguese, the first cross between the Nerazzurri and the Special One after the Treble won in Milan in 2009/10. Towards the match with the Ligurians in which, among other things, they will challenge another ex of the Triplete like Thiago Motta, there is no shortage of thoughts for the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. The infirmary has in fact filled up in recent days especially in defense, with the coach who is in fact faced with almost obligatory choices: the only doubt is whether to choose the same rear guard of Venice (with Skriniar, Bastoni and Dimarco in the field and D’Ambrosio only reserve) or also consider raising the ex Verona outside on the outside of midfield, deploying D’Ambrosio among the three central players from 1 ‘. In the other roles we go towards the turnover for some of the big names.

Roma, engaged in Bologna, lose Pellegrini until the end of the year and Felix for positivity at Covid, but recover Cristante. The Ghanaian striker this morning suffered the first symptoms and for this he was immediately subjected to home isolation without training with his teammates in Trigoria for the finishing. At the same time as the news of the contagion of the former Primavera came the molecular negativity of Cristante, who in the evening carried out the sporting suitability to be able to leave for Bologna tomorrow morning and be at the Portuguese coach’s disposal. Also close to the match the reserves on Smalling will be dissolved. The English central has finally put his physical problems behind him, but in Trigoria they do not want to overload him and for this reason Mourinho will make a decision on its use at the last minute from the first minute.

The probable formations of Bologna-Rome.

Bologna (3-5-2): 28 Skorupski, 5 Soumaoro, 17 Medel, 6 Theate, 29 De Silvestri, 21 Soriano, 8 Dominguez, 32 Svanberg, 3 Hickey, 99 Barrow, 9 Arnautovic. (22 Bardi, 2 Binks, 4 Bonifazi, 35 Dijks, 14 Viola, 55 Vignato, 7 Orsolini, 10 Sansone, 11 Skov Olsen, 19 Santander, 20 Van Hooijdonk). Coach: Mihajlovic. Disqualified: none. Beware: Dominguez, Hickey, Medel. Unavailable: Kingsley Schouten, Mbaye.

Rome (3-5-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 24 Kumbulla, 3 Ibanez; 2 Karsdorp, 17 Veretout, 42 Diawara, 77 Mkhitaryan, 92 El Shaarawy; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham (87 Fuzato, 63 Boer, 19 Reynolds, 6 Smalling, 65 Tripi, 5 Vina, 55 Darboe, 52 Bove, 59 Zalewski, 21 Mayoral, 11 Carles Perez, 14 Shomurodov, 64 Felix) All .: Jose Mourinho. Disqualified: none. Beware: Cristante, Mancini, Karsdorp, Abraham. Unavailable: Spinazzola, Villar, Cristante, Pellegrini, Calafiori. Referee: Pairetto from Turin. Snai odds: 3.10; 3.40; 2.20.

Inter (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 95 Batons, 32 Dimarco; 2 Dumfries, 8 Vecino, 77 Brozovic, 10 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro Correa (21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 33 D’Ambrosio, 5 Gagliardini, 12 Sensi, 22 Vidal, 23 Barella, 7 Sanchez, 19 Correa, 48 Satriano). Herdsman: S.Inzaghi. Disqualified: none. Be wary: none. Unavailable: Eriksen, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Darmian, Kolarov. Spezia (4-3-3): 94 Provedel; 27 Amian, 28 Erlic, 43 Nikolaou, 20 Sticks; 33 Agudelo, 7 Sala, 25 Maggiore; 19 Colley, 18 Nzola, 11 Gyasi. (1 Zoet, 40 Zovko, 6 Bourabia, 8 Kovalenko, 9 Manaj, 10 Verde, 13 Reca, 15 Hristov, 17 Podgoreanu, 22 Antiste, 29 Salcedo, 44 ​​Strelec). Herdsman: T. Motta. Disqualified: none. Be wary: none. Unavailable: Leo Sena. Referee: Ghersini of Genoa. Snai odds: 1.19; 7.25; 13.