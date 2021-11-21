Serie A: Bologna-Venice 0-1 and Salernitana-Sampdoria 0-2 – Sport

Bologna-Venice 0-1 THE CHRONICLE

Salernitana-Sampdoria 0-2 THE CHRONICLE

Cynical proof of the orange and green who break the Dall’Ara and repeat the success against Roma: Okereke decides, Tessmann and Henry waste the doubling in full recovery. Rossoblu, slow in the maneuver, hit the wall erected by Zanetti’s troop.

The match was decided in the first half with the Sampdoria double advantage then well managed in the second half of the game. At 40 ‘Di Tacchio’s unlucky own goal and at 43’ Antonio Candreva’s precise goal that gives three key points for the Sampdoria safety. Salernitana had an excellent attitude on the pitch trying to keep the pressure high, but she didn’t manage to make herself dangerous.

61 ‘GOAL! Bologna 0-1 VENICE! Okereke network. Busio fights on the edge of the area, Okereke pounces on a loose ball and shoves Skorupski.

43 ‘GOAL! Salernitana-SAMPDORIA 0-2! Network of Antonio Candreva. Deadly counterattack by the Sampdoria who restart with Quagliarella ball and chain, the Samp striker serves easy on the right Candreva who has plenty of time to coordinate for the doubling goal.

40 ‘GOAL! Salernitana-SAMPDORIA 0-1. Own goal by Francesco Di Tacchio. Corner beaten short by Sampdoria with the exchange Verre-Candreva, the ex Inter winger crosses in the center finding the unfortunate deviation of Di Tacchio in his own goal.

Here are the formations.

Bologna with 3-4-2-1: Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – Orsolini, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Mbaye, Bonifazi, Dijks, Binks, Cangiano, Vignato, van Hooijdonk, Viola, Sansone, Santander.

4-3-3 for Venice: Romero – Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps – Ampadu, Vacca, Busio – Aramu, Okereke, Johnsen. Available: Maenpaa, Modolo, Molinaro, Schnegg, Tessmann, Bjarkason, Peretz, Heymans, Bjarkason, Kiyine, Sigurdsson, Forte, Henry.

=====

4-1-2-1-2 for Salernitana: Belec; Zortea, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Of Tacchio; Coulibaly, Kastanos; Ribery; Gondo, Djuric. Available: Fiorillo, Delli Carri, Bogdan, Kechrida, Jaroszynski, Capezzi, Obi, Schiavone, Bonazzoli, Simy, Vergani.

4-4-2 for Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre; Quagliarella, Caputo. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Depaoli, Dragusin, Murru, Trimboli, Yepes, Ciervo, Askildsen, Gabbiadini.