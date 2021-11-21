Serie A, Bologna-Venice 0-1: Okereke signs the coup at Dall’Ara | News

Second consecutive success in the league for the lagoon with the only chance of the match

The Venice he never stops and after beating Roma he found his second consecutive success in Serie A overcoming 1-0 Bologna at Dall’Ara and climbing to 15 points in the standings. Match blocked and played at a slow pace, decided at 61 ‘by Okereke with a dig in front of Skorupski in the only occasion of the match between the lagoons. Before and after Bologna he tried to break through the orange-green wall, but without ever bothering Romero.

THE MATCH

If three clues prove it, the Venice has landed with all rights in this Serie A. After the draw at Genoa and the victory against Roma before the break, Zanetti’s orange and green have also found success at the home of Bologna, playing a defensive and orderly game, snatching the 1-0 in the first real scoring opportunity with Okereke. Before and after the leitmotif of the match saw the rossoblù control the ball possession and the game, without ever increasing the pace of the games to surprise the defensive phase of Venezia.

Doing a few things, but simple and well done. With this motto the Venice has risen to 15 points in the standings, moving momentarily to +6 on the relegation zone and he did so trying to consolidate his defense even before thinking about how to hurt the opponent. In Bologna, the plan to attract the rossoblùs to their own half worked, forcing Mihajlovic’s team to take hundreds of horizontal passes without ever leaving space and time for the more technical players, such as Arnautovic, Barrow and Soriano to aim the door with decision. The most dangerous conclusions of the Bologna they were all more potential than real, no intervention for Romero and only a few conclusions from the distance in the corner (17-0 the final calculation) for the rossoblùs.

On the other hand, Venezia highlighted the concept of cynicism in football to the maximum, at least until the last minutes when Tessmann, Kiyine and Henry missed the opportunity to double with their opponents now completely unbalanced. Before that a potential scoring opportunity was created by the Zanetti’s team, not too clear, and a goal has arrived. Thanks to the coldness of Okereke at 61 ‘ that at the end of a confused and refined action complete with a winning rebound from Busio, he had the skill to overcome Skorupski at the exit with a winning three-point scoring.

–

REPORT CARDS

Arnautovic 6 – Bologna’s offensive plots always pass through him. His teammates look for him, perhaps making the action predictable too much, but he tries to break through with strength and technique.

Orsolini 5.5 – Back as a starter in an unprecedented role, always on the left but in full range. The movements are the usual, the dynamism also but his pitched balls are always readable by the opposing defense.

Okereke 6.5 – A dangerously playable ball, a goal. Even with a bit of luck in the action of the goal, but he is ready and that’s what counts after an hour hidden.

Ceccaroni 7 – He and Caldara direct the wall with which Venezia repels the attacks of Bologna forcing Mihajlovic’s team to conclusions from a distance. On high balls he is concentrated and winning.

–

THE TABLE

BOLOGNA-VENICE 0-1

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski 6; Soumaoro 5.5, Medel 6, Theate 5.5; Orsolini 5.5 (24 ‘st Vignato 6), Svanberg 5.5, Dominguez 5.5 (42’ st Viola), Hickey 5.5 (34 ‘st Santander sv); Soriano 5, Barrow 5 (24 ‘st Samson 6); Arnautovic 6. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Binks, Bonifazi, Djks, Mbaye, Cangiano, Van Hooijdoonk. Coach: Mihajlovic 5.5.

Venice (4-3-3): Romero 6; Mazzocchi 6, Caldara 7, Ceccaroni 7, Haps 6; Busio 6 (35 ‘st Modolo sv), Vacca 6,5 ​​(14’ st Tessmann 6), Ampadu 6; Aramu 5.5 (14 ‘st Kiyine 6.5), Okereke 6.5 (34’ st Peretz sv), Johnsen 5.5 (9 ‘st Henry 5.5). Available: Lezzerini, Maenpaa, Molinaro, Sigurdsson, Bjarkason, Heymans, Forte. Coach: Zanetti 6.

Referee: Chiffi

Markers: 16 ‘st Okereke

Ammonites: Busio, Romero (V)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

Okereke is Venezia’s top away scorer in this league: three of the five goals scored away from home by the Venetians in this Serie A bear his signature.

Gianluca Busio is the youngest player in this Serie A to have collected at least two assists in the league.

It was since 1941/42 that Venezia had not won four of the first 13 Serie A matches (six in that case)

For Venezia this is the second consecutive victory in Serie A, it had not happened since April 1999 during the management of Walter Novellino.

Venezia obtains the second victory on the Bologna field between Serie A and Serie B (9N, 5P): the only previous success of the arancioneroverdi was dated April 1943, when they won at the home of the rossoblùs for two goals to zero in the top flight.

For Venezia this is the second away win this Serie A after the victory against Empoli last September

250th presence for Gary Medel in the five major European championships.

Mattias Svanberg played his 100th match in all competitions with Bologna this afternoon.

Bologna have not scored in the first half in 11 of their 13 games, no team has done worse this season in Serie A.