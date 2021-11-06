Serie A, Cagliari-Atalanta 1-2: Gasperini consolidates fourth place | News

Joao Pedro responds to the immediate advantage of Pasalic, of Zapata the goal that decides the match before the break. Mazzarri remains last in the standings

L’Atalanta beats 2-1 the Cagliari in the fourth advance of the 12th matchday of Serie A and consolidates the fourth place in the standings. At Unipol Domus the Bergamo players start strong and unlock it after just 6 ‘with Pasalic. The hosts find equal thanks to Joao Pedro at 27 ‘, but to sign the goal that decides the match thinks about it Zapata just before the interval (43 ‘). The Sardinians remain last in the standings, at 6 points.

THE MATCH

Three points to break away from Roma, at least momentarily, and ensure that they face the stop from fourth in the standings. L’Atalanta overtakes Cagliari thanks to a great first half and a second half in which he also shows that he knows how to suffer, while risking very little and, indeed, touching the third goal more than once. The Cagliari, for his part, he starts with the handbrake too tight and when he finds the strength to push and try he has to deal with the technical and physical limits of a decidedly pumped-up team. Now Mazzarri has a couple of weeks of work ahead of him to try to make a swerve that has not yet taken place.

The Livorno technician chooses to cover himself at the start, giving up Pavoletti in a very buttoned-up 4-4-1-1, who, however, capitulates at the first opponent’s lunge: Zapata’s nice side for Zappacosta, who crosses low shot at the far post, where he finds Pasalic completely free to strike and carry on his own. The reaction of the Sardinians is that of a disheartened team, which limits itself to an unconvinced pressing and who struggles even to get close to the Nerazzurri area. Atalanta is the absolute master of the field and on 25 ‘goes a step away from 0-2 with Zapata, who after a nice dialogue with Koopmeiners, however, kicks on Cragno at the exit. The match seems really one-sided, but suddenly the hosts have a start: perfect throw of Godin fishing Joao Pedro, good at winning the physical duel with Demiral and kicking the ball behind Musso that is worth the draw. The goal shakes Cagliari a little, which for a few minutes seems to have the strength to fully return to the game, only to sink again just before the break. From a bad ball lost out of Carboni comes the action of 1-2, inspired by Koopmeiners and closed in the net by Zapata, good at defending the ball on Godin and putting Cragno in the corner.

20 seconds from the start of the second half Cagliari have a great chance to equalize again, but Bellanova kicks to the stars from a great location. 10 minutes pass and the great protagonist becomes Var: after a badly lost ball by Nandez coming out of the area Zappacosta crosses for Pasalic, Carboni anticipates him by kicking the ball between his legs, on the momentum he hits the knee of the Croatian and knocks him out. Piccinini immediately indicates the diskette, then it is recalled to the monitor and after a very long analysis change your mind, sending Gasperini into a rage. The entrance of Pavoletti allows the rossoblùs to raise the center of gravity a little and play a strong final, but the great chance to score still happens to the Goddess, with a splendid left-footed Ilicic which finds the equally splendid reflection of Cragno. The Sardinian goalkeeper is also good in the final, when he neutralizes yet another foray of Pasalic with a brave low exit. In the last minutes Cagliari tries to attack, showing courage and character, but without ever really bothering Musso. The high header of Pavoletti 84 ‘is the last good chance for a team that will now have to work during the belay to try to get out of the shallows of the relegation zone.

REPORT CARDS

Joao Pedro 6.5 – First to try and last to surrender. Try to take on a team in big difficulty, but for the moment it is not enough.

Nandez 5 – Play in a hybrid position to try not to give benchmarks, but he soon loses them too. He does not provide adequate support to Joao Pedro and often wanders around the field.

Godin 6.5 – The duel with Zapata is beautiful and intense. He has the better of many one-on-one, but he must surrender to the Colombian’s overwhelming physical power on the occasion of the 1-2 goal. Joao Pedro needed the 1-1 assist with a great launch from the rear.

Pasalic 7 – Unlock the match after 6 minutes with the easiest of goals, then play a great match for intensity and involvement.

Koopmeiners 6.5 – He is finding more and more continuity and is proving to be an important acquisition, not making us regret the absence of De Roon in midfield, now forced to play in defense. His also the 1-2 assist for Zapata.

Zapata 7 – A game tougher than expected, in which he is forced to deal with Godin and Carboni, not always managing to emerge victorious from duels. However, he makes the most important one, which is worth the winning goal.

THE TABLE

Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta

Cagliari (4-5-1): Cragno 6.5; Zappa 5.5 (45 ‘st Farias sv), Godin 6.5, Carboni 5, Lykogiannis 5.5; Bellanova 6 (38 ‘st Pereiro sv), Marin 6, Strootman 5 (16’ st Pavoletti 6), Deiola 5.5 (1 ‘st Grassi 6); Nandez 5; Joao Pedro 6.5.

Trainer: Mazzarri 6

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso 6; De Roon 6, Demiral 6, Palomino 6.5; Zappacosta 6.5, Freuler 6 (45 ‘+ 2 st Pessina sv), Koopmeiners 6.5 (18’ st Lovato 6), Maehle 6; Pasalic 7 (45 ‘+ 2 st Pezzella sv), Malinovskyi 5.5 (18’ st Ilicic 6.5); Zapata 7.

Trainer: Gasperini 6.5

Referee: Piccinini

Markers: 6 ‘Pasalic (A), 27’ Joao Pedro (C), 43 ‘Zapata (A)

Ammonites: Godin (C), Koopmeiners (A)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

– Atalanta have earned 22 points in this championship, the Goddess has never collected more after the first 12 Serie A matches of the season, always considering the three points per victory.

– Atalanta have won five of their first six Serie A away games for the first time in their history.

– In 2021 only Bayern Munich (100) scored more goals than Atalanta (84) in the top 5 European leagues.

– Gian Piero Gasperini is the 5th coach to win at least 200 Serie A games in the era of three points per victory (since 1994/95), after Ancelotti, Allegri, Spalletti and Guidolin.

– Duván Zapata has scored in four straight games for Atalanta in all competitions for the first time since October 2019.

– Duván Zapata (10) is one of three players to have scored at least 10 away goals in 2021 in Serie A, alongside Vlahovic (12) and Simy (11).

– João Pedro is the top Brazilian scorer in 2021 in the top 5 European leagues: 15 goals.

– João Pedro has scored 54% of Cagliari’s goals in this league (7/13), a record% in Serie A 2021/22.

– Since last October, no midfielder has taken part in more goals than Mario Pasalic in Serie A: 5 (two goals and three assists).

– Mario Pasalic has been involved in four goals in his last four away games with Atalanta between Serie A and Champions League: two goals and two assists.

– 150th presence for Alessio Cragno with Cagliari in all competitions.