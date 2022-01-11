Serie A, Cagliari-Bologna 0-0 LIVE: Pavoletti and Joao Pedro against Arnautovic-Orsolini | First page

The ultimate challenge. The long tail of theto the 21st matchday of Serie A ends tonight, with the second of the postponements due to the postponements due to Covid of the Sunday matches: the match of the Sardegna Arena between the Cagliari by Walter Mazzarri and the Bologna by Sinisa Mihajlovic has been postponed at 20.45 today, to ensure that the guest players finish the quarantine imposed by the ASL Emilia Romagna, with the end of the canonical five days. Great controversy around this choice of the League by the Bolognese, who have 5 positive players in addition to Samson and Soumaoro, still without the full vaccine, and clearly have not been able to support group training in the last few days: for them two wins and three defeats in the last five, with the possibility, in the event of two victories in the rear races, to move to the foot of the Europe area. For their part, the Sardinians, who are strengthening on the market, vitally need three more points, after the victory in Genoa against Sampdoria, to move to -1 from the fourth-last place, occupied by Venice, which is worth saving. The challenge between Joao Pedro and Arnautovic, respectively 9 and 6 goals so far.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – The balance in the last 10 Serie A matches between Cagliari and Bologna is in balance with three wins per side and four draws – the Emilians had won five of the previous six matches against the Sardinians in the competition (1P). After a 2-0 win in the first leg, Sinisa Mihajlovic could become the first Bologna manager to win two straight Serie A games against Cagliari from Stefano Pioli in 2013 – none, however, in the era of three points. victory, he did it in a single season.

Cagliari have won all of their last three Serie A home games against Bologna, their best streak at home against the Emilians since that of five recorded between the 1960s and 1970s. After the 2-1 win against Sampdoria, Cagliari could achieve two consecutive league victories for the first time since April 2021 (three on the occasion). Cagliari have not kept a clean sheet from 11 Serie A home games: the last occasion in which the Sardinians have not recorded clean sheets for multiple consecutive home matches dates back to April 2015 (17 in that case). Bologna have won three of their last four Serie A away matches (1P), as many away victories as those recorded in all the previous 28 matches. After the 3-0 against Sassuolo on matchday 19, Bologna could keep clean sheets for two consecutive Serie A away games for the first time since September 2017, when Roberto Donadoni was on the bench. Joao Pedro has taken part in five of Cagliari’s last seven home goals in Serie A, thanks to four goals and an assist – overall the Brazilian has scored 58% of the Sardinians’ home goals in this league, the highest percentage for a player in the current tournament. Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini has taken part in a goal in each of his last three league appearances (assists against Fiorentina, goals against Torino and Sassuolo), has never done better in his Serie A career. Leonardo Pavoletti, at sign in the last match against Sampdoria, fails to hit the target in two consecutive Serie A matches since May 2019 (four in that case).

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola, Grassi, Marin, Lykogiannis; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Soriano, Dijks; Arnautovic, Orsolini.