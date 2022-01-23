Serie A, Cagliari-Fiorentina 1-1 with brawl and missed penalties! At 15 LIVE Toro-Sassuolo and Spezia-Samp | First page

Matchday number 23 in Serie A. After the 2-1 in Verona-Bologna and Inter-Venezia and the 0-0 in Genoa-Udinese and Lazio-Atalanta, today we dive into the Sunday menu.

A very rich dish at Unipol Domus, where Fiorentina missed a penalty in the first half with Biraghi and at the beginning of the second half suffered a winning header from Joao Pedro. But then the situation is reversed: penalty for Cagliari and Odriozola sent off, Joao Pedro has the match point but he too gets the penalty saved. Fatal mistake: even in ten men, the viola draw with Sottil!

Once this 1-1 has been archived, we now follow two games of the 15:

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Herds Juric.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez, Harroui; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Herds Dionisi.

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Hall, Kiwior; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Green; Manaj. Herds Thiago Motta.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Falcone; Bereszyński, Ferrari Magnani; Candreva, Thorsby, Rincon, Ekdal, Augello; Caputo, Gabbiadini. Herdsman Giampaolo.

Below are live matches and league standings:





