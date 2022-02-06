Serie A: Cagliari hit, Atalanta 2-1. Poker Sampdoria at Sassuolo, Bologna-Empoli 0-0. LIVE: Udinese-Turin 0-0 | First page

The 24th day of Serie A and in addition to the Juventus-Verona postponement (20.45) there are five other matches scheduled for this Sunday. Let’s go at 12.30 with Atalanta-Cagliari: the Sardinians place a precious shot for salvation, 1-2 at the Gewiss Stadium thanks to a brace from Pereiro. The Uruguayan, center forward in an emergency, unlocks in the 50th minute on Dalbert’s cross. Gasperini’s team remains in ten due to the expulsion of Musso, but wins the game back thanks to Palomino at 64 ‘, good with the tap in after Cragno’s save against Zapata. Mazzarri’s rossoblùs, however, found the winning goal a few minutes later: in the 68th minute Bellanova flies to the right, long cross for Pereiro who signs the final 2-1. They are not enough to Goddess the debuts of Boga And Mihaila, concern for Duvan Zapata, who left after only a quarter of an hour of play (entered in the 58th minute, replaced in the 72nd minute) for a new physical problem and for the classification, with Juventus that against Verona in the evening has the opportunity to overtaking in fourth place, the last profit for the Champions League.

At 15, in addition to Venice-Naples, two other meetings. Bologna and Empoli hit a wood on each side (with Arnautovic and Di Francesco) but do not go beyond 0-0 at Dall’Ara: one point for the Bolognese after three consecutive defeats, while the Andreazzoli’s team reached seven games without a win.

After four defeats in a row instead comes the victory for Sampdoria: 4-0 at Sassuolo thanks to goals from Caputo, Sensi (debut), Conti and Candreva on penalties, three points that move the Sampdoria away from the relegation zone. For Giampaolo, however, also bad news: new knee problems for Gabbiadini.

At 18, then, it is the turn of Udinese-Turin: the Friulians come from three games without a win (two defeats and a draw with only two goals scored and eight conceded), while the Juric grenades are on the hunt for the fourth consecutive useful result (two wins and a draw) to fuel European ambitions .