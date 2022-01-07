Serie A: Cagliari overturns Sampdoria, Verona troubles Spezia. 1-1 between Sassuolo and Genoa | First page

Epiphany takes all holidays away. In this case, the coronavirus takes some games away. But not all of them. In the face of the four races that will not be played today, in fact, there are many others that will be played!

Waiting for the big match of the evening, in this January 6 that inaugurates 2022, as well as the second round, Serie A let’s tell you about these 4 challenges:

At half past twelve Cagliari took their first victory with Mazzarri on the bench. Marassi’s first half seems to play the usual script, with Sampdoria taking the lead at half-time thanks to Gabbiadini. The second half, however, saw a vehement Sardinian reaction: a reversal signed Deiola-Pavoletti for the 1-2 final. Among the Sampdoria Yoshida injured and Candreva sent off.

At 14:30, while Lazio-Empoli. Gave life to a crackling match in that of Rome, at the Peak the Spezia also fell for 1-2, against Verona: two goals from an unleashed Gianluca Caprari in the second half for Hellas, only shortened by Erlic’s header in the final (and expulsion for Agudelo). Thiago Motta’s team is now only +3 on third from last place.

In the only match of 16.30, the Genoa wins a precious point in the away match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. It ends at the Mapei Stadium 1-1, signed by Right And Berardi. In the final there is also space for the debut of Luigi Samele, striker class 2002 of the Sassuolo Primavera, who entered in place of Defrel. The rossoblù, at 12 points, are overtaken in the standings by Cagliari and slide to the penultimate place, but gain a point over the fourth-last Spezia. The neroverdi, at 25, grab the thirteenth place.