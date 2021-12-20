Serie A, Cagliari, the great old men pay: Godin and Caceres

The Uruguayan defenders not called up for the match against Juventus. Dalbert and Keita are also under scrutiny

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Due to? Diego Godin and Martin Caceres are the first two purged of Cagliari. “There are people who are not worthy to wear the Cagliari shirt”, the outburst at the end of the match in the press room of the Rossoblu sporting director Stefano Capozucca. Today from the squad list for tomorrow’s match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against Juventus, there will be no Razvan Marin, suspended, and Nahitan Nandez who has a contusion in her left thigh, but two other Uruguayans will almost certainly be removed as well. Therefore, the Pharaoh, symbol of the Celestial, and the other expert man, Martin Caceres, who, up to now, have shown very little of his experience, pay. The Brazilian winger Dalbert and the Senegalese striker Keita Balde, who will leave for the African Cup in January and, after a crackling start, no longer seems so in tune, are also in the sights.

Hard line – Cagliari therefore adopts the hard line, the wall against the wall with the players (good?) Hoping to get rid of some of them from the beginning of January. Not simple eh. Who takes players who a club defines as “unworthy to wear his jersey”? Godin, 36 in February, fielded 11 times in this tournament (but only because he was in physical trouble), is a prisoner of his 4 million salary for this season. Caceres, 35 years old in April, will have to remove the disturbance or he will stay out. There are still hopes for Dalbert. But in 11 appearances he did not show the expected numbers. The company, intended as president Tommaso Giulini, would instead like to wait for the most disappointing of all, Kevin Strootman (but watch out for Pulgar and Amrabat) who has “cleaned up” his knee and should start again in February. The Polish central defender Sebastian Walukiewicz, who underwent an operation on his hip and does not want to stay, is difficult to recover from the cause. Out of action, and here lies one of Cagliari’s problems, the midfielder Marko Rog who broke the crusader again and who will be difficult to see again on the pitch before April. In short, after counting, Cagliari will be at Juve’s home tomorrow (in retirement since last night), without drawing from the Primavera and including the now recovered Faragò who hasn’t played for a long time, will go with 21 elements.

Trainer – But in the city, in the sights of the fans, there is above all the coach Walter Mazzarri who, instead, the club continues to defend and confirm. Why after 14 games in which he only won one? Why with a team that does not express a game and a minimal offensive plot? Why, despite the fact that it is clear that most of the players are not in tune with him? Why, given that Cagliari does not come off the penultimate place and with him produced only 12 goals (Simple five in three games) remaining seven games without scoring one and conceding eight in the last two? Mazzarri earns a lot, around 2 million, and a new exemption, for a club that does not sail in gold, would be a blow. Under contract there is already Leonardo Semplici (800 thousand) that the president does not want to call back and the fans would like him back. Mazzarri does not intend to resign, but is, in his words on Friday, planning the repair market in harmony with the club. With his men he is convinced of saving himself. But the transfer market will not be easy and the points team only has 10 points.

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 10:06 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link