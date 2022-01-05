“Serie A chaos? There is a protocol, but the local health authorities decide on health”

Riccardo Cucchi, historical voice of Rai for many years symbol of Tutto il Calcio Minuto per Minuto, commented on the chaotic situation of our Serie A struggling with the Covid emergency. “For me – says a Tuttomercatoweb.com – it is a useless controversy, in the sense that there is a protocol signed by the clubs of A. Then there are the ASL that have jurisprudence on people’s health and make a decision “.

Does the football government have to do something?

“The football government has a protocol which, I repeat, was signed by the presidents and that is the document that is valid. The contradiction between the protocol and the authority of the ASL is evident and no one has reflected on this. should have recourse, and I hope not, to the sports judge to assess the presence of a team on the field with the consequent 3-0 at the table then canceled later “.

It’s a conditional championship …

“We knew it; what perhaps escapes many is that we are experiencing a pandemic emergency that affects our life and our work. How could we have thought that there were no repercussions on football? thought of the ASL variable that has the skills to decide; the championship will inevitably be conditioned because the problem concerns each team. The goal of the protocol was to close the seasons and I hope we will succeed, but I believe that the health of the players and spectators comes first “