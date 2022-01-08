Sports

“Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa go on”

There A league he does not stop and asks for greater collaboration from the ASL following a championship round marked by four unplayed matches and with an uncertain Sunday on the horizon, with other games at risk. The Serie A League, gathered today in assembly, is compact and, in a note: “firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue the conduct of its competitions (Serie A TIM, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Supercoppa Frecciarossa) as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved yesterday by the League Council“. From via Rosellini, then, they once again hope that”in the government meeting next Wednesday it will be possible to clearly identify the coordination tools of the territorial ASLs to ensure uniform management of covid-19 situations in the teams“.

Serie A, Draghi worried about the situation

The Prime Minister Mario DraghiMeanwhile, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele, called Gravina. A telephone interview without tensions, according to what is learned, during which the premier asked the state of the art of the football world struggling with a new increase in Covid infections that have already caused chaos and postponements. To Draghi, who said “worried“for the situation, Gravina explained the stop of all the leagues from B downwards, also confirming the willingness of Serie A to go forward also due to the difficulties related to the calendar, despite the increasingly concrete risk of a return to games at doors. At the moment Lega Serie A does not even seem to consider the hypothesis of a self-reduction in stadium attendance, proposed by Gravina himself.

