Serie A: coronavirus positive players team by team | First page

The shadow of the COVID-19 on football and on A league, which starts again on January 6 after the Christmas break. The increase in cases also among players affects the choices of the coaches: Calciomercato.com summarizes all coronavirus positivity, team by team.
ATALANTA, 2 positives in the team group: unspecified names.
BOLOGNA, 4 positive players: Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla.
CAGLIARI, 1 positive player: Nandez.
EMPOLI, 3 positive players in the team group: unspecified names.
FIORENTINA, 2 positive players: unspecified names.
GENOA, 2 positive players: Criscito and Serpe.
INTER, 3 positive players: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano.
JUVENTUS, 4 positive players: Arthur, Chiellini, Pinsoglio, De Winter.
LAZIO, no positive players.
MILAN, no positive players.
NAPLES, 3 positive players: Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas. In isolation by contact with positive: Malcuit and Petagna.
ROME, 2 positive players: one is Borja Mayoral, the other unspecified name.
SALERNIANA, 6 positive players: unspecified names.
SAMPDORIA, 2 positive players: Augello and Falcone.
SASSUOLO, 2 positive players: unspecified names.
SPICE, 4 positive players: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj.
TURIN, 4 positive players: Verdi and three other unspecified names.
UDINESE, no positive players.
VENICE, 2 positive card holders: names not specified.
VERONA, 1 positive player: Magnani.