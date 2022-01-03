Serie A: coronavirus positive players team by team | First page

Sports

Serie A: coronavirus positive players team by team

The shadow of the COVID-19 on football and on A league, which starts again on January 6 after the Christmas break. The increase in cases also among players affects the choices of the coaches: Calciomercato.com summarizes all coronavirus positivity, team by team.

ATALANTA, 2 positives in the team group: unspecified names.

BOLOGNA, 4 positive players: Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla.

CAGLIARI, 1 positive player: Nandez.

EMPOLI, 3 positive players in the team group: unspecified names.

FIORENTINA, 2 positive players: unspecified names.

GENOA, 2 positive players: Criscito and Serpe.

INTER, 3 positive players: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano.

JUVENTUS, 4 positive players: Arthur, Chiellini, Pinsoglio, De Winter.

LAZIO, no positive players.

MILAN, no positive players.

NAPLES, 3 positive players: Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas. In isolation by contact with positive: Malcuit and Petagna.

ROME, 2 positive players: one is Borja Mayoral, the other unspecified name.

SALERNIANA, 6 positive players: unspecified names.

SAMPDORIA, 2 positive players: Augello and Falcone.

SASSUOLO, 2 positive players: unspecified names.

SPICE, 4 positive players: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj.

TURIN, 4 positive players: Verdi and three other unspecified names.

UDINESE, no positive players.

VENICE, 2 positive card holders: names not specified.

VERONA, 1 positive player: Magnani.

