Serie A Derby Inter-Milan 1-2, report cards: Giroud and Perisic top, Handa and Theo flop

The big match of the 24th matchday of Serie A 2021-22 took place on Saturday afternoon at San Siro: the Milan derby, Inter-Milan, was resolved by a brace from a phenomenal Olivier Giroud. Below are the votes to the protagonists of the match to understand the progress of the match and for a first look from a fantasy football perspective.

Inter report cards

Samir HANDANOVIC 5.5 – He is ready with a sumptuous parade on Tonali’s missile. He can’t do anything about Giroud’s split, not at all flawless on the Frenchman’s second goal. Lights and shadows, but shadows prevail this evening.

Milan SKRINIAR 5.5 – Surprised on Brahim Diaz’s shot, deflected, which converts into an assist for Giroud.

Stefan DE VRIJ 5 – The duel with Giroud loses physique: very badly on the occasion of the second goal after administering in the first part of the match. Surprised.

Alessandro BASTONI 6 – Free from blame on goals collected by the Nerazzurri. Less strenuous than usual, anyway.

Denzel DUMFRIES 6.5 – Wins the duel with Theo and drags Inter into the first part of the match. Half a vote less for the sensational goal devoured.

Nicoló BARELLA 6.5 – Electric. His energy is fundamental for the balance of Inzaghi’s team. Always in the heat of the match, always ready to fight and relaunch the action. Then the final drop.

Marcelo BROZOVIC 6.5 – For three quarters of the match he is the undisputed ruler of midfield and game, then the team no longer assists him. (82 ‘VECINO sv)

Hakan CALHANOGLU 6.5 – Assist for Perisic from a corner and game of great substance. (73 ‘VIDAL 5.5 – Little energy in between, makes mate regret)

Ivan PERISIC 7.5 – Impressive psychophysical condition for the Croatian winger. He dominates the game on the left wing and with his left foot he unlocks the Derby with a sumptuous volley. Uncontainable. (70 ‘DIMARCO 5.5 – Suffering from the verve of Brahim and Messias: complicated entry)

Lautaro MARTINEZ 6 – Better in the service of the team than as a pure finalizer: he has few chances to show off but he is useful to the cause. (70 ‘SANCHEZ 5.5 – Doesn’t impact well in the derby, out of the live game)

Edin DZEKO 6 – See above, it does not stand out but acts as a “facilitator”. He falls like his teammates in the final

ALL .: Simone INZAGHI 5.5 – Inter play a great game but collapse in the final, after having collected Giroud’s first goal. He doesn’t quite convince his foreign exchange management.

AC Milan report cards

Mike MAIGNAN 7.5 – Keeps Milan alive with a series of interventions a la “Magic Mike”. Amazing protagonist of the Derby.

Davide CALABRIA 6 – He blatantly loses the duel with Perisic, but when the Croatian right-back gains confidence. His assist for Giroud’s second goal.

Pierre KALULU 6 – He weighs his blunder on the occasion of the Inter network: he jumps completely out of time. First half from 5, resumed by 7 with a series of excellent advances.

Alessio ROMAGNOLI 5.5 – Rough in marking on Dzeko, does not instill security in the department.

Theo HERNANDEZ 5 – He suffers from Dumfries’ verve and does not break through on the left wing. He recovers during the second half but the direct red intervention could easily have avoided it.

Ismael BENNACER 6 – Try to put order in the middle, not demerit in general. (80 ‘KRUNIC sv)

Sandro TONALI 7 – Best of Milan after Mike Maignan and Olivier Giroud. Twice close to the goal with torpedoes from distance and constantly try to shake him. What maturity!

Franck KESSIE 5 – Not at ease from 10, also because not sufficiently supported by the physical condition (precarious). It does not impact. (58 ‘DIAZ 6.5 – Excellent impulse in the last part of the match. In recovery.)

Alexis SAELEMAEKERS 5 – Harmless on the trocar and well contained. (From 46 ‘Junior MESSIAS 6.5 – He also makes a good impact, with the right attitude.)

Rafael LEAO 5.5 – Anesthetized by Simone Inzaghi’s defensive phase, this time he fails to break the game.

Olivier GIROUD 8 – He turns out to be a non-paying spectator until the 75th, then he catches fire: a flick of a bird of prey in the area and a goal to Bobo Vieri with heel control and placed left-handed to autograph a Rossoneri victory that cannot be more iconic. Men’s derby.

Att. Stefano PIOLI 6.5 – Milan who resisted in the first half under the Nerazzurri crossfire, then grew exponentially in the second half until they went to take a victory

