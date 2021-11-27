Serie A: Empoli-Fiorentina, Sampdoria-Verona LIVE – Football

Serie A: on the pitch

– Empoli-Fiorentina 0-0 THE CHRONICLE

– Sampdoria-Verona 0-0 THE CHRONICLE

The president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, under the Curva Sud of the ‘Carlo Castellani’ to greet the purple fans present in Empoli (Florence) to attend the derby. The purple patron, who has just arrived from the US by plane, has reached Empoli to see his team against the Azzurri. Around 2.30 pm he descended along the athletics track of the stadium to reach and greet the supporters present in the corners, moreover on a day that has already given rain and hail.

The formations

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Luperto, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson – Di Francesco – Pinamonti, Cutrone.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano – Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi – Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan – Callejon, Vlahovic, Saponara.

=========

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero – Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Augello – Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre – Quagliarella, Caputo. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Ciervo, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yoshida, Adrien Silva, Gabbiadini, Yepes, Murru, Trimboli.

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò – Dawidowicz, Casale, Ceccherini – Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic – Barak, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Pandur, Veloso, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Ruegg, Gunter, Berardi, Magnani, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa.