Serie A, Empoli-Genoa 2-2: Bianchi is not enough

The match between Empoli and Genoa ended in a draw: Bianchi recovers it in the final, but the coach Ballardini risks the exemption

Challenge with many emotions the one between Empoli And Genoa. In the end the match ends in a draw with four goals scored, two on each side. The captain of the ‘Grifone’ on Sunday takes care of unlocking it Criscito, with a shot from the spot. For the reaction of the hosts we have to wait for the second half. In a few minutes, the Tuscans put the spotlight on By Francesco And Zurkowski.

In the end, however, he evened the score whites with the first stamp in A league. A goal that is not enough to reduce the danger for exemption Ballardini, whose bench is increasingly at risk. The company’s preferred names for the replacement are Pirlo And Gattuso. Reflections in progress.

READ ALSO >>> Manager attacked by a team of twelve years old: hospitalized

Serie A, Empoli-Genoa 2-2: match report and standings

Here is the match report and the ranking.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Milan, surprise return for the attack!

Empoli-Genoa 2-2: 13 ‘rig. Criscito (G), 62 ′ Di Francesco (E), 71 ′ Zurkowski (E), 89 ′ Bianchi (G)

Serie A STANDINGS: Naples 31, Milan 31, Inter 24, Rome 19, Atalanta 19, Lazio 18, Fiorentina 18, Empoli * 16, Hellas Verona 15, Juventus 15, Bologna 15, Turin 14, Sassuolo 14, Udinese 11, Sampdoria 9, Venice 9, Genoa * 9, Spezia 8, Salernitana 7, Cagliari 6.

* One more game