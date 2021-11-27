Serie A: Empoli overturns Fiorentina, from 0-1 to 2-1. Sampdoria beat Verona, D’Aversa saves the bench | First page

After last night’s 1-1 draw between Cagliari and Salernitana, the team is back A league with the two challenges of 15 on Saturday 27 November, before the highly anticipated big match between Juve and Atalanta, scheduled for 6pm.

SAMPDORIA-VERONA – After a very blocked first half hour, Verona took the lead in the 37th minute with a shot from outside by Tameze, but it is the deviation of Yoshida, who has entered for two minutes in place of the injured Ferrari, to displace Audero and put him out of action. The Sampdoria draw came in the 51st minute when Candreva slammed a delicious assist from Ciccio Caputo into the goal with his chest, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Always the former Inter player, in the 77th minute he crossed into the area and found Ekdal with his head drawing an impregnable trajectory for Montipo ‘. At 90 ‘the Sampdoria close it with a splendid left-handed diagonal from Murru. Sampdoria flies to 15 points, +6 on third-last Genoa, Verona remains at 19.

EMPOLI-FIORENTINA – The first half of the Tuscan derby is instead a lot of fun, with many opportunities, especially for a Fiorentina a little too wasteful, but ends up goalless. It takes the usual Vlahovic to unlock it. At 57 ‘the Serbian finds Callejon forgotten on the wing by Andreazzoli’s defense with a splendid opening. The former Napoli raises his head, puts a low cross in the middle that the purple center-forward must only support on the net. THEEmpoli’s draw arrives in the 87th minute: melee in the purple area, the fastest is the former Bandinelli, who pounces on the ball first and corrects it on the net. Immediately after, at 89 ‘Fiorentina let themselves be surprised again and Pinamonti scored the 2-1 goal: Empoli’s company! The hosts fly at 19 points, equal on points with Verona and minus 2 from Fiorentina.