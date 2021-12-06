Serie A – Empoli-Udinese and Cagliari-Turin today
Serie A resumes with the matches of the sixteenth day. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it will update the match scores LIVE, also providing the complete ranking.
SIXTEENTH DAY
Monday at 6.30pm
Empoli-Udinese
Monday at 8.45pm
Cagliari-Turin
You already play
Milan 2-0 Salernitana (5 ‘Kessie, 19’ Saelemakers)
Roma 0-3 Inter (14 ‘Çalhanoglu, 23’ Dzeko, 38 ‘Dumfries)
Napoli-Atalanta 2-3 (6 ‘Malinovskyi, 40’ Zielinski, 47 ‘Mertens, 66’ Demiral, 72 ‘Freuler)
Bologna 2-3 Fiorentina (33 ‘Maleh, 42’ Barrow, 51 ‘Biraghi, 67’ rig. Vlahovic, 83 ‘Hickey)
Spezia-Sassuolo 2-2 (35 ‘Manaj, 48’ Gyasi, 66 ‘, 79’ Raspadori)
Venezia-Hellas Verona 3-4 (15 ‘Ceccaroni, 19’ Crnigoj, 27 ‘Henry, 47’ aut. Henry, 64 ‘rig. Caprari, 67’, 86 ‘Simeone)
Sampdoria-Lazio 1-3 (7 ‘Milinkovic-Savic, 17’, 38 ‘Immobile, 89’ Gabbiadini)
Juventus 2-0 Genoa (9 ‘Cuadrado, 82’ Dybala)
Ranking (matches played in brackets)
AC Milan 38 (16)
Inter 37 (16)
Naples 36 (16)
Atalanta 34 (16)
Fiorentina 27 (16)
Juventus 27 (16)
Rome 25 (16)
Lazio 25 (16)
Bologna 24 (15)
Hellas Verona 23 (16)
Empoli 20 (15)
Sassuolo 20 (16)
Turin 18 (15)
Udinese 16 (15)
Sampdoria 15 (16)
Venice 15 (16)
Spice 12 (16)
Genoa 10 (16)
Cagliari 9 (15)
Salerno 8 (16)