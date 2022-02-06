Serie A, Fiorentina-Lazio 0-3: Milinkovic and Immobile show

There Lazio he shines in Florence and against Fiorentina he plays one of the most convincing performances of the season, beating the Viola 3-0. The three-of-a-kind at Franchi certainly makes all the Biancocelesti fans smile again after the disappointments related to the transfer market. In fact, Sarri’s team wins on the Fiorentina field with an author’s proof: the Biancocelesti is a clear success who on a Saturday evening in mid-winter showed off their game, personality and character, a clear sign that the idea of football imagined by Sarri is starting to take shape (not only in attack but also in defense). To decide the match two fundamental leaders of this group, Milinkovic And Property who in the second half, respectively at 52 ‘and 70’, signed the victory of Lazio. Then at 81 ‘the own goal by Biraghi (after a splendid action by Immobile) set the final 3-0. These are three very heavy points for Lazio, not only for the standings (now Sarri’s team has joined Roma at 39 points) but also for morale in view of the many commitments that await the biancocelesti (starting from the quarter-finals). Italian Cup against the Milan next wednesday to San Siro ). For Fiorentina, on the other hand, in the first match without Vlahovic , a bad home knockout, especially considering the great performance of the Italian team at the Franchi (the last knockout dates back to October 3 against Napoli). In the standings, the Viola remain at 36, at -3 from Rome and Lazio (but with a game to recover).

The choices of Italiano and Sarri

Italianin the first game following the sale of Vlahovicranks the newcomer from 1 ‘ Cabraldebut in A league. To complete the attack between the owners there are Callejon And Thin. On the bench Ikoné. In the center of the defense next to Milenkovic is there Nastasic while Come takes the place of the disqualified Odriozola. For Sarri classic 4-3-3 but with many changes compared to the previous forecast: Lazzari, Patric, She goes, Luis Alberto And Pedro all holders of the Franchi. On the bench Hysaj, Radu, Cataldi, Basic and Felipe Anderson. Immobile leads the biancoceleste attack.

Opportunities for Cabral and Immobile

At the start the pace of the game is quite slow with the two teams enclosed in 30 meters: Fiorentina tries to play the game and increase the speed once they reach the last 16 meters while Lazio relies more on the circulation of the ball, trying to find the right openings on the outside (especially on the right, thanks to Lazzari’s great speed). At 20 ‘, however, the first chance of the match materializes and it is for Fiorentina: Biraghi frees himself well on the left and crosses perfectly for Cabral who almost finds the winning deviation with his head but Strakosha is careful and rejects. Lazio does not stand by and it is Immobile in the 22nd minute to try the power shot from distance but the ball ends up high over the crossbar.

How many opportunities for Lazio

As the minutes pass, the speed of the match also increases. First is Fiorentina with Bonaventura to touch the advantage but the conclusion of the midfielder does not hit the target. But then Lazio reacts and in the last 17 ‘of the first half creates a lot of scoring. At 28 ‘, after a nice counterattack by Luis Alberto, it is Immobile who goes one step away from the goal but Terracciano rejects. Only 2 minutes went by and Pedro had the right opportunity but the purple goalkeeper still saved himself with great reactivity. On the following rebound Zaccagni is the fastest to get on the ball but the former Verona fails to frame the face of the goal. And that’s not all because in the 38th minute, after a prolonged action, Immobile has the right ball for the 1-0 but Milenkovic saves everything in a crash. Then at 45 ‘Lazio collects another great opportunity to break the deadlock: Luis Alberto flies towards the purple goal, serves the ball to Immobile who after a dribbling crosses hard in the center but Terracciano rejects on the feet of Pedro who seeks the shot winning on the fly with the left but the goalkeeper born in ’90 is not surprised.

Unlock Milinkovic-Savic

At the start of the second half no change for Italian And Sarri. Fiorentina starts immediately with the foot on the accelerator and with Torreira has the ball good to take the lead but Strakosha he is careful and blocks the conclusion. Lazio, however, exactly like in the first half, reacts immediately and with Milinkovic goes ahead in the 52nd minute: Zaccagni frees himself on the left then with the winger finds an extraordinary assist (for technique and timing) for the Serbian who does not have a right difficulty in overcoming Terracciano. At 59 ‘Italian and Sarri change: for Fiorentina Gonzalez And Castrovilli instead of Callejon and Duncan. For Lazio instead they enter Cataldi And Felipe Anderson for Leiva and Pedro. At 62 ‘Fiorentina returns to be seen in attack: Sottil manages to overcome Lazzari on the right then the cross in the center for Cabral who for a very short time does not find the winning deviation with his head. At the 65th key episode of the match: Castrovilli enters the penalty area and collides with Luiz FelipeOrsato first whistles the penalty for Fiorentina but then after consulting the Var decides to change his decision. Sarri at this point decides to give more coverage to Lazio by inserting Hysaj in place of Lazzari.

Property doubles, then Biraghi own goal

Lazio, however, does not limit itself to defending the advantage and with Property closes the game at 70 ‘: Patric relaunches from the defense, Immobile takes the time to Nastasic and flies alone towards the goal defended by Terracciano and with a precise right touch overtakes the purple goalkeeper making the 2-0 and transforming his 18th goal in this championship (lone top scorer waiting for Vlahovic’s debut with Juve). Sarri at this point breathes in Luis Alberto by inserting Basic. Double change instead for Italian: Piatek And Ikoné take the place of Cabral and Bonaventura. At 81 ‘then Sarri’s team rounds the result further: Immobile, after a through ball from Zaccagni, flies back towards Terracciano’s goal and after passing him concludes towards the goal finding the decisive touch of Biraghi who in a slip tried to save in extremis. In the final Orsato expelled for a double yellow card Torreira and Basic is also a step away from poker but the result does not change anymore. Al Franchi ends 3-0 for the Lazio: it is the third game in a row in the league without conceding a goal for the Biancocelesti (the fourth including the match in the Coppa Italia round of 16 against Udinese), Sarri can smile.