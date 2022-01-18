Serie A – Fiorentina’s tennis victory over Genoa

Serie A resumes with the matches of the 22nd day. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it will update the match scores LIVE, also providing the complete ranking.

22nd DAY

You already play

Sampdoria 1-2 Torino (18 ‘Caputo, 27’ Singo, 67 ‘Praet)

Salernitana-Lazio 0-3 (7 ‘, 11’ Building, 66 ‘Lazzari)

Juventus 2-0 Udinese (18 ‘Dybala, 79’ McKennie)

Sassuolo-Hellas Verona 2-4 (37 ‘Caprari, 44’, 57 ‘rig., 90’ + 4 ‘Barak, 54’ Scamacca, 67 ‘Defrel)

Venice 1-1 Empoli (26 ‘Zurkowski, 74’ Okereke)

Roma-Cagliari 1-0 (33 ‘penalty. Oliveira)

Atalanta-Inter 0-0

Bologna 0-1 Naples (20 ‘, 47’ Lozano)

Milan 1-2 Spezia (45 ‘+ 1’ Leao, 64 ‘Agudelo, 90’ + 5 ‘Gyasi)

Fiorentina-Genoa 6-0 (15 ‘Odriozola, 34’ Bonaventura, 43 ‘, 69’ Biraghi, 51 ‘Vlahovic, 77’ Torreira)

Do not dispute for provisions of the local ASL

Udinese-Salernitana (19th day)

Bologna v Inter (20th matchday)

Atalanta-Turin (20th day)

Salernitana-Venice (20th day)

Fiorentina-Udinese (20th matchday)

Ranking (matches played in brackets)

Inter 50 (21)

AC Milan 48 (22)

Naples 46 (22)

Atalanta 42 (21)

Juventus 41 (22)

Lazio 35 (22)

Rome 35 (22)

Fiorentina 35 (21)

Turin 31 (21)

Hellas Verona 30 (22)

Empoli 29 (22)

Sassuolo 28 (22)

Bologna 27 (21)

Spice 22 (22)

Udinese 20 (19)

Sampdoria 20 (22)

Venice 18 (21)

Cagliari 16 (22)

Genoa 12 (22)

Salerno 11 (20)