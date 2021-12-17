Serie A, from Inter to Cagliari: this is how the ranking would be in case of exclusion of Salernitana | First page

Serie A lined up alongside Salernitana, asking for an exemption on the sale of the club (at the moment scheduled no later than 31 December) that will allow the Campania club to end the season. This is the position of the League, the Federal Council will decide on 21 December. But how would the ranking change if the extension were not allowed, that is, in the event of Salernitana’s exclusion from the championship?

Paragraph 3 of article 53 of the Noif, the organizational rules of the Football Federation, explains that “all the matches played have no value for the classification, which is formed without taking into account the results of the matches of the renouncing or excluded company”. In short, the points won against Salernitana would be canceled and the total matches for each team would become 36 (and not, as initially expected, 38). As if Salernitana had never participated in the championship. The four teams that did not beat the grenade would benefit above all from this: Cagliari and Verona (they tied, they would lose only one point against the three of the others) e Genoa and Venice (they lost, their points would remain unchanged). The calendar would also change: there would be an ‘obligatory’ rest every week for an A team.

In detail, the possible new classification (Inter and Udinese with one more match as they are the only teams that have not yet played against Salernitana):

Inter 40 points (one game more)

AC Milan 36

Atalanta 34

Naples 33

Fiorentina 27

Rome 25

Juventus 25

Empoli 23

Lazio 22

Verona 22

Bologna 21

Sassuolo 20

Turin 19

Udinese 17 (one game more)

Venice 16

Sampdoria 15

Genoa 10

Spice 9

Cagliari 9

Here instead the current ranking:

Inter 40 points

AC Milan 39

Atalanta 37

Naples 36

Fiorentina 30

Rome 28

Juventus 28

Empoli 26

Lazio 25

Bologna 24

Verona 23

Sassuolo 23

Turin 22

Sampdoria 18

Udinese 17

Venice 16

Spice 12

Genoa 10

Cagliari 10

Salerno 8