Serie A, from Inter to Cagliari: this is how the ranking would be in case of exclusion of Salernitana | First page
Serie A lined up alongside Salernitana, asking for an exemption on the sale of the club (at the moment scheduled no later than 31 December) that will allow the Campania club to end the season. This is the position of the League, the Federal Council will decide on 21 December. But how would the ranking change if the extension were not allowed, that is, in the event of Salernitana’s exclusion from the championship?
Paragraph 3 of article 53 of the Noif, the organizational rules of the Football Federation, explains that “all the matches played have no value for the classification, which is formed without taking into account the results of the matches of the renouncing or excluded company”. In short, the points won against Salernitana would be canceled and the total matches for each team would become 36 (and not, as initially expected, 38). As if Salernitana had never participated in the championship. The four teams that did not beat the grenade would benefit above all from this: Cagliari and Verona (they tied, they would lose only one point against the three of the others) e Genoa and Venice (they lost, their points would remain unchanged). The calendar would also change: there would be an ‘obligatory’ rest every week for an A team.
In detail, the possible new classification (Inter and Udinese with one more match as they are the only teams that have not yet played against Salernitana):
Inter 40 points (one game more)
AC Milan 36
Atalanta 34
Naples 33
Fiorentina 27
Rome 25
Juventus 25
Empoli 23
Lazio 22
Verona 22
Bologna 21
Sassuolo 20
Turin 19
Udinese 17 (one game more)
Venice 16
Sampdoria 15
Genoa 10
Spice 9
Cagliari 9
Here instead the current ranking:
Inter 40 points
AC Milan 39
Atalanta 37
Naples 36
Fiorentina 30
Rome 28
Juventus 28
Empoli 26
Lazio 25
Bologna 24
Verona 23
Sassuolo 23
Turin 22
Sampdoria 18
Udinese 17
Venice 16
Spice 12
Genoa 10
Cagliari 10
Salerno 8