“Serie A, here are the decisions of the Lega council on the Covid emergency” – SOS Fanta

There A league hangs in the balance in these hours. Covid cases are multiplying and some games will not be played due to the blockade by the ASLs for certain teams, as we have told you. There was a Lega Serie A board to make a decision about it.

21.55 – Tomorrow therefore remains on the schedule, the four matches already announced in the last few hours will not be played: Salernitana-Venezia, Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter and Fiorentina-Udinese. But they are not postponed by the League, there will be a 3-0 at the table and possible appeals.

21.50 BREAKING – No postponements and no stop to the championship. All confirmed byHandle, which explains how the protocol (the same as last year) will work: “No stop to the Serie A championship. This is the position that filters at the end of the Lega Council, which met in the evening. The Council was compact in defending the championship and then continuing with the races. In the next few hours, moreover, a new Uefa-style protocol will be drawn up: with 13 players available (including a goalkeeper) there will be an obligation to play, even by fishing from the Primavera. In addition, the League will appeal to the TAR against the measures of the ASL that will not take into account the provisions on quarantines of last December 30th “.

21.00 – This is the version confirmed by The Gazzetta dello Sport: “An extraordinary Lega council took place tonight, from which it emerged that the Lega reiterated that it had no intention of postponing any championship match. And therefore the usual procedure: whoever does not show up loses 3-0 at the table. Then off to the appeals “.

20.40 BREAKING – How does it know Sky Sports, the League does NOT provide for the postponement of matches and the entire day. This means that in the cases of matches that will not be played such as Bologna-Inter, the other team will regularly present themselves at the stadium and then obtain the momentary 3-0 at the table to be discussed again in the legal seat.

20.35 – Matteo Marani, a Sky Sports, announces the following: “I can say with certainty that the League will not postpone the games. This is the only certainty we have. There will be no postponement ”.

20.20 – The Lega council has started with all the Serie A clubs gathered for the decision on the next Serie A matchday. There will eventually be a official press release.

⚠️ THESE ARE THE MATCHES THAT YOU DON’T THEY WILL PLAY:

Bologna v Inter

Fiorentina-Udinese

Atalanta-Turin

Salerno-Venice

