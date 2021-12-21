Serie A, how the ranking changes with the exclusion of Salernitana

There Salerno seriously risks exclusion from Serie A. The Campania club – administered by the trust which has as its final objective the transfer of the company shares – has not obtained from the Federal Council the exemption for the continuation of the championship in case of failure to transfer by the end of the year. A derogation that had instead been endorsed by the other clubs of the Italian top league.

Serie A without Salernitana – The words of Gravina

“If a buyer is not found within ten days, Salernitana is out on January 1st. We have not taken any resolution, there was no need. I limited myself to reading the contents of a notarial deed. I wish Salernitana to find a buyer in the next ten days, I remain convinced that it is possible», The words of the president of the Football Association, Gabriele Gravina.

“My respect for the city of Salerno and the fans is total and I have shown it from the first moment, since I started tackling the problem in May. It is not possible today to continue discussing how a reality of this type does not have offers. Something is wrong and it is up to the Trustees to resolve. I can give the city great hope, but I haven’t made any promises. I am simply maintaining a coherent line, not sending the Federation to slaughter“, he added.

This means that, in the event of failure to sell within ten days, Serie A will eventually have to pose the problem of continuing with 19 teams. At this point, the matches played by the team currently led by Colantuono with the other opponents would be considered void and the ranking would be rewritten accordingly, substantially eliminating the points won by the teams that defeated the grenades, or obtained a draw.

Serie A without Salernitana – How the scenario changes

How would the Serie A standings change at this point? Salernitana has scored eight points in the championship, with two wins and two draws. To benefit from this situation would therefore be above all the teams that lost against Campania and that would not lose points. These are the Venice and the Genoa (both defeats), while a Cagliari And Verona – who tied – only one point each would be removed. L’Udinese instead it is the only team that has not yet played against grenades, which is why its points (and number of challenges played) would not change at the moment:

This would be the new ranking:

Inter – 40 (17 games) Napoli – 36 (17 games) Milan – 36 (17 games) Atalanta – 34 (17 games) Fiorentina – 28 (17 games) AS Roma – 28 (17 games) Juventus 28 – (17 games) Lazio 25 – (17 games) Empoli 24 – (17 games) Torino 22 – (17 games) Verona 22 – (17 games) Bologna 21 – (17 games) Sassuolo 21 – (17 games) Udinese 20 – (18 matches) Venice 17 – (17 games) Sampdoria 16 – (17 games) Genoa 10 – (17 games) Spezia 10 – (17 games) Cagliari 9 – (17 games)

Having not yet played against Salernitana, Udinese’s points would remain unchanged, although it should be emphasized that a possible exclusion of the Campania club will still come once the first round matches have been completed, given that the deadline for the sale is set anyway. to December 31st.