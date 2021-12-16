Serie A, how the ranking changes without Salernitana

According to article 53 of the NOIF (Federal Internal Organizational Rules), which speaks of “Renouncement of the match and withdrawal or exclusion of companies from the Championship”, the exclusion of a company from Serie A during the running season would entail a revision of the ranking.

“Should a company withdraw from the Championship or be excluded for any reason, all the matches played during the relevant championship they have no ranking value, which is formed without taking into account the results of the tenders of the renouncing or excluded company (this paragraph was modified in 2019, previously there was a distinction between the withdrawal in the first or second round, ed) “, we read in paragraph 3 of the article.

This means that, in the event of exclusion of the Campanian club from the championship, the matches played by the team currently led by Colantuono with the other opponents would be considered void and the ranking would be rewritten accordingly, substantially eliminating the points won by the teams that defeated the grenades. , or they got a tie.

Serie A new ranking – How the scenario changes

How would the ranking change at this point? Salernitana has scored eight points in the championship, with two wins and two draws. To benefit from this situation would therefore be above all the teams that lost against Campania and that would not lose points. These are the Venice and the Genoa (both defeats), while a Cagliari And Verona – who tied – only one point each would be removed. Udinese And Inter they are the only two who have not yet played against the grenades, which is why their points (and number of games played) would not change at the moment:

This would be the new ranking:

Inter – 40 (17 games) Milan – 36 (16 games) Atalanta – 34 (16 games) Napoli – 33 (16 games) Fiorentina – 27 (16 games) AS Roma – 25 (16 matches) Juventus 25 – (16 games) Empoli 23 – (16 games) Lazio 22 – (16 matches) Verona 22 – (16 games) Bologna 21 – (16 matches) Sassuolo 20 – (16 games) Torino 19 – (16 matches) Udinese 17 – (17 matches) Sampdoria 15 – (16 games) Venice 16 – (16 games) Genoa 10 – (16 games) Spezia 9 – (16 games) Cagliari 9 – (16 games)

Having not yet played against Salernitana, the points of Inter and Udinese would remain unchanged (with the Nerazzurri temporarily being able to stretch on their pursuers), although it should be emphasized that a possible exclusion will still come once the first round matches have been completed.