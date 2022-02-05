Serie A in the USA for the 2022 World Cup: a sensational idea of ​​the League

There A league think of “moving” in United States during the World Cup in Qatar . The Lega is carrying out this ambitious project revealed yesterday by Tuttomercatoweb: in via Rosellini are thinking of concentrating all our 20 teams in one “bubble” Nba style , probably in the area of New York , where there are training fields, hotels and stadiums for everyone. The goal is to play in three weeks a tournament with a group stage (of four, based on the ranking at the time of the stop?), Then quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The idea, already illustrated to the clubs, has met with acclaim because many managers do not know how to manage the squads, without official commitments from 13 November to the beginning of January 2023.

2022 World Cup and Serie A in the USA

The first hypothesis was to organize a tournament with a selection of teams from A and from Liga. The proposal had been put forward by the CEO De Siervo in Tebas, during the European League meeting held in Milan, but the Spanish manager had not warmed up. So our football has decided to try on its own the assault on a strategic market. The recent trip to the United States by De Siervo and the commercial director Ciccarese allowed to understand that interest Overseas there is. But now it is necessary to draw up a business plan and understand which sponsors will cover the costs (and generate revenues …) in addition to selling the TV rights. The difficulties are not lacking, starting from moving around 1,200 people from the team groups plus referees etc. by charter flights. From the point of view of the location and the formula of the tournament, the League is already ahead (no time overlap with the matches of the World), but what is missing is the most important part, that of the money.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio