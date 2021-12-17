Serie A, Inter aim for 100 and try to escape to the top

Nerazzurri busy in Salerno on the weekend between Milan-Napoli, but watch out for Atalanta

After the three days of the Coppa Italia have been archived and the framework for the round of 16 has been defined, the team immediately returns to the field A league and the Friday evening menu is already rich. At 18.30 at the Olimpico the Lazio, perhaps without Property, goes in search of redemption after the defeat of Sassuolo against Genoa of Shevchenko, who after having ‘won’ AC Milan in the Italian Cup goes in search of the first victory in the league. In the evening then the main course, withInter from Simone Inzaghi who goes to Salerno for the sixth victory in a row with two specific objectives: quota 100 and the summit escape.

The super attack of the Nerazzurri, this season 43 goals in 17 games with 15 different scorers, in fact already scored 98 times in the calendar year 2021, one less than in Inter’s all-time record (99 goals in 1950) and to reach it Salerno it just seems like the ideal victim. Simone Inzaghi will rely on the unprecedented couple Dzeko-Sanchez and he wants to bring home the three points and then get comfortable enjoying the rest of the weekend, which will see Atalanta host Roma on Saturday at 3pm and above all Milan host Napoli on Sunday’s postponement.

A unique opportunity for the Nerazzurri to stretch their hands on the winter title, the last match of the first round will be against Turin, and aim straight for the second star. Also because behind the leaders Milan And Naples are far from well and the San Siro challenge will be the derby of the full infirmaries: Spalletti has seen Manolas return to Greece and must give up in one fell swoop Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen, while Pioli only recovers Giroud and will be forced once again to ask Ibra overtime.

Who can take advantage of this situation is also theAtalanta, who will try to forget the Champions disappointment against the Rome at Gewiss Stadium, where this year he struggled more than away. Gasperini’s gang, however, is in great shape, in the league it comes from six victories in a row, and hosts a Roma that arrives in Bergamo with patches and to try to cure the sore goal relies on Abraham and the returning Zaniolo.

Speaking of returns, the Juventus he meets Kulusevski again and on Saturday at 6 pm he goes to the house of a Bologna wounded by the last two defeats in search of points so as not to miss the train Champions. Train that would like to hook up the Fiorentina, which will challenge the Sassuolo in the Sunday lunch match in a match that promises goals and entertainment. Speaking of trains, whoever comes out defeated in the race on Saturday evening risks losing that salvation Cagliari And Udinese, while Turin And Verona they go in search of revenge after the elimination in the Italian Cup. Sunday evening then the great closing at La Scala of football with Milan-Napoli and Simone Inzaghi hopes to be seated comfortably and enjoy it.

See also



A league

Serie A asks the FIGC to end the season at Salernitana. Lotito: “Satisfied? I’m out”

