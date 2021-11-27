Serie A: Juventus-Atalanta, line-ups – Football

“It was unthinkable to win for twenty years in a row, also because Milan, Inter and Napoli are back and Atalanta is a beautiful reality: Serie A is once again balanced”: this is the analysis on the championship of Juventus coach Massimiliano Merry. “We are aligned with the club and we know where we want to go – says the Juventus coach – and I’m back to get the results: we will see this in six months, in one or two years. We have changed a lot and it takes patience, we are a few points behind in the standings but everyone is working to improve as individuals and as a team. “

“Dybala is in good condition, I think he will start from the beginning tomorrow”: the Juventus coach gives a clue of formation in view of tomorrow’s big match against Atalanta. “I have to choose between Pellegrini and Alex Sandro – added the coach at the press conference – Bernardeschi and Chiellini worked with the team yesterday and will be available tomorrow”.

Probable formations of Juventus-Atalanta.

Juventus (4-4-2): 1 Szczesny; 11 Cuadrado, 19 Bonucci, 4 De Ligt, 12 Alex Sandro; 22 Chiesa, 14 McKennie, 27 Locatelli, 25 Rabiot; 10 Dybala, 9 Morata (36 Perin, 23 Pinsoglio, 3 Chiellini, 5 Arthur, 17 Pellegrini, 18 Kean, 20 Bernardeschi, 21 Kaio Jorge, 24 Rugani, 30 Bentancur, 44 Kulusevski). Herds Allegri. Disqualified: none. Beware: Danilo. Unavailable: Danilo, De Sciglio, Ramsey.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): 1 Musso; 2 Toloi, 28 Demiral, 6 Palomino; 77 Zappacosta, 15 De Roon, 11 Freuler, 3 Maehle; 32 Pessina; 72 Ilicic, 91 Zapata. (31 Rossi, 57 Sportiello, 19 Djimsiti, 42 Scalvini, 13 Pezzella, 33 Hateboer, 7 Koopmeiners, 88 Pasalic, 18 Malinovskyi, 59 Miranchuk, 9 Muriel, 99 Piccoli). Coach: Gasperini. Disqualified: none. Be wary: none. Unavailable: Gosens, Lovato. Referee: Ayroldi di Molfetta Snai odds: 2.20; 3.45; 3.25.