News

“Serie A like 007: Ghost Protocol … And Piatek goes from Kokorin to the shooting range”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Let’s laugh about it: the distortions of football in time of a pandemic and a crackling match between gunslingers

Here are some passages from Benedetto Ferrara’s semi-serious piece on La Nazione. The complete article is available in the newspaper on newsstands.

“Italian football is inspired by Tom Cruise, and in particular by the 2011 film Mission Impossible: the phantom protocol. In fact, only two years have passed since the beginning of the pandemic but someone has noticed it only now, after being surprised to see all those people walking around in masks and it was not clear why. Then came the video of the virologists singing yes yes vax on the notes of Jingle Bells and then some questions have also been asked by the top footballers “. […] “In the absence of goalkeepers, it seems that the rule already adopted in any square or pitch of those with backpacks crashed to the ground to make the goalposts is foreseen. Yes: the “whoever comes in”, if approved by FIFA, could solve the problem“. […] “And everyone is sure: Italian will make people come back Piatek the first. The striker, known as the gunslinger for his way of celebrating after a goal, immediately went to see Kokorin at the Cascine shooting range to clarify that there is nothing personal. You never know. “

January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 09:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Niccolò Ammaniti at the Linea d’Ombra Festival: “My first film will be a Sicilian horror”

October 24, 2021

The best bookmaker with Bitcoin

September 2, 2021

Francesca Sofia Novello pregnant and all the red carpet couples in Venice

September 13, 2021

Teddy coat: low cost models for winter 2021 2022

October 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button