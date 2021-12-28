Serie A: market at risk for six teams, there is also Lazio

CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO – The market is close and more and more Italian teams intend to strengthen their squad. For some of these, however, there could be a strong risk of not being able to operate during the winter transfer market session. We are talking, as reported by the daily fact of: Lazio, Empoli, Bologna, Sassuolo, Genoa, Cagliari. These teams do not have a liquidity index in order and as if that were not enough among all the Serie A teams one in three is not in order. But what is the short-term liquidity ratio? The liquidity ratio is the ratio of current assets to liabilities, which demonstrates a club’s ability to meet short-term commitments. For those who transgress there is a stop to transfers. This data comes from the last federal council in which the results were communicated by President Gravina. The debate also continues on who exceeds the legal limit and who does not, given that the control of the FIGC on payments is conditioned by the help of the government, which has suspended payments for the first 4 months of 2022. Despite the liquidity index is been lowered to 0.6 many clubs continue to exceed the permitted threshold, a sign that this was not enough. However, the block can be lifted if the owners pay the capital increase to raise the index.

