Serie A, Marotta-Barone clash on salaries

Not only Salernitana, another hot topic was addressed in yesterday’s Lega assembly, namely the one related to salaries. After the difficulties of last season also due to Covid, which led to several postponements during the season, the companies instead decided, during yesterday’s Lega assembly not to request further postponements in the next FIGC Council, scheduled for 21 December next. “With reference to the postponement of the deadline of the federal checks for the payment of emoluments and taxes and contributions, to the time set for February 16, with a view to safeguarding the regularity of the competition and in compliance with the rules established at the beginning of the season, Lega Serie A it does not deem it necessary to move and / or suspend the deadlines in question ”, explains the Lega.

Basically, it is the position of the clubs (pushed in particular by Fiorentina), this season whoever does not comply will be penalized, without any derogation as in the course of the past championship. And the purple club was the protagonist of a clash with Inter. “Here there are clubs that do not meet deadlines and make the transfer with the money saved”, thundered Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone, referring to Inter for what happened last season, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

«Stop defaming Inter. We are in order, ”replied the Nerazzurri CEO Marotta, speaking of a regular situation both in this and last season. Furthermore, threatening legal actions and a complaint to the federal prosecutor, in the event that both Barone and Commisso speak again of a “championship won without paying salaries”, as has happened in recent months.