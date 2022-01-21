Serie A matches at risk: are Inter-Venezia and Napoli-Salernitana played?

The weekend of A league23 ^ day not without uncertainties due to the situation linked to positivity to Covid-19. Cases to be monitored with particular attention especially for Venice And Salerno, waited on the pitch respectively against Inter (Saturday at 18.00 at San Siro) and with Napoli away on Sunday at 15.00. The novelty must be traced back to the Covid protocol for sport, according to which the Local Health Authorities will have the right to intervene should it be exceeded 35% of positives in the team. A percentage that responds to the list of 25 players established in the last hours by Lega Serie A: a first list was communicated by midday (in view of the next day), while the definitive one will be delivered by February 4th. The team group must be composed of the players of the squad with the possibility of drawing from the Under 23s up to the achievement of 25 units. Said of the numbers, the intervention of the local ASL is possible if there are 9 positive players while with 8 it is possible to play. This is why what will happen in the next few hours must be monitored.

Venice, 15 positives in the team group

The company announced it on Thursday, positive cases emerged after the swabs: “Informed the competent health authorities, the members were promptly placed in isolation according to current regulations and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol”. Venezia has made the number official, 15but not the names: as Ansa reports, it is assumed that the positive players are 8 (with 7 other staff) therefore just below the 35% limit imposed by the new protocol. The company filters the desire to participate in Saturday’s away match against Inter: a new round of molecular pads is expected during the day to understand if it will be possible to leave or not.

Salernitana, derby at risk with 9 positives

An important day also for Colantuono’s team, which should take the field on Sunday at the Maradona stadium. After the swabs carried out on Thursday, Salernitana announced a new positive to Covid that led to 9 team members stopped by the virus. As specified by the new protocol, the number of cases among grenade players makes the derby with Napoli is at high risk due to the possible intervention of the local ASL. Meanwhile, Stefano Colantuono’s pre-match press conference will be held via videoconference precisely because of the health emergency, while the results of the new round of tampons will be communicated no earlier than late afternoon.