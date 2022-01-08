Sports

Serie A, maximum 5000 spectators at the stadium until the end of January

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The assembly of the Serie A League, convened by videoconference in the presence of all 20 clubs, expressed its verdict: the stadiums that will host the matches until the stop for the national teams at the end of January will have to have a capacity reduced to 5,000 spectators. The meeting had been called urgently the day after the request made by the premier Mario Draghi, to evaluate a return to closed doors by virtue of the pandemic emergency. The decision will be valid for the days of January 16 and 23. As for the 21st day, scheduled for tomorrow, and the Super Cup Italian on Wednesday between Juventus And Inter, 50% of the capacity remains in force.

Bologna-Inter is not played, extra training for the Nerazzurri

Look at the gallery

Bologna-Inter is not played, extra training for the Nerazzurri

Cagliari-Bologna towards the postponement. Monday Turin-Fiorentina?

We are moving towards the postponement to a later date for the challenge between Cagliari And Bologna. The Lega Council is in fact evaluating the calendar issue in light of the Covid situation. Towards the postponement to Monday instead the race between Turin And Fiorentina, while the situation regarding the match is being analyzed Udinese-Atalanta after the new infections that emerged today.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Eriksen restarts 5 months after the illness: bet on 22/23. Two hypotheses for the future

November 12, 2021

Dzeko cancels Lukaku, Calhanoglu affects: Inter cancels the past. Dumfries …

December 5, 2021

“I liked drinking and going out, Mourinho made me better”

2 weeks ago

Napoli held back by Sassuolo, AC Milan’s trio with Messias

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button