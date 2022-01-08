Serie A, maximum 5000 spectators at the stadium until the end of January
The assembly of the Serie A League, convened by videoconference in the presence of all 20 clubs, expressed its verdict: the stadiums that will host the matches until the stop for the national teams at the end of January will have to have a capacity reduced to 5,000 spectators. The meeting had been called urgently the day after the request made by the premier Mario Draghi, to evaluate a return to closed doors by virtue of the pandemic emergency. The decision will be valid for the days of January 16 and 23. As for the 21st day, scheduled for tomorrow, and the Super Cup Italian on Wednesday between Juventus And Inter, 50% of the capacity remains in force.
Cagliari-Bologna towards the postponement. Monday Turin-Fiorentina?
We are moving towards the postponement to a later date for the challenge between Cagliari And Bologna. The Lega Council is in fact evaluating the calendar issue in light of the Covid situation. Towards the postponement to Monday instead the race between Turin And Fiorentina, while the situation regarding the match is being analyzed Udinese-Atalanta after the new infections that emerged today.