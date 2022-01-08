Serie A, maximum 5000 spectators at the stadium until the end of January

The assembly of the Serie A League, convened by videoconference in the presence of all 20 clubs, expressed its verdict: the stadiums that will host the matches until the stop for the national teams at the end of January will have to have a capacity reduced to 5,000 spectators. The meeting had been called urgently the day after the request made by the premier Mario Draghi, to evaluate a return to closed doors by virtue of the pandemic emergency. The decision will be valid for the days of January 16 and 23. As for the 21st day, scheduled for tomorrow, and the Super Cup Italian on Wednesday between Juventus And Inter, 50% of the capacity remains in force.