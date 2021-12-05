Serie A: Milan, everything easy with Salernitana and is in the lead – Football

Milan made no mistake and found their second consecutive victory in the league. On the day of head-to-head clashes, destined to change the equilibrium of the standings, the Rossoneri beat Salernitana 2-0 and put pressure on Naples and Inter reaching 38 points, savoring the solitary top of Serie A for at least one afternoon. “I go out with the satisfaction of a good performance and a good victory. Too easy to think it was obvious – Pioli underlines after the match – we deserved it because in football everything is sweaty. I go out with confidence, the team has shown maturity”. Milan manages the challenge in the best possible way, tournovering enough to secure the result and start thinking about the Champions League against Liverpool. Ibrahimovic rests and Kessié and Saelemaekrs think about scoring. The starting Pellegri plays, but the chance of the young ex Monaco dies out after just 15 minutes due to a muscle injury, yet another in the player’s career and yet another for the Rossoneri team this season. A negative sign for a department that already counts the absences of Rebic and Giroud and for a group that is orphaned – and will be for the next six months – of Simon Kjaer. The Dane is not on the pitch but his presence can still be felt in the messages of closeness of his teammates, in the chants and in the applause of the fans at San Siro. In the pre-match the team warms up wearing a shirt with the phrase ‘force Simon’ and Saelemaekers on 2-0 rejoices showing the defender’s shirt to the 43,000 fans present at San Siro. It will be a difficult defection to compensate but Milan for the second consecutive game reach the final whistle with the goal unbeaten. The Salernitana never worries the hosts who go close to 3-0 several times, wasting opportunities due to lack of precision in the last pass or with slightly wide conclusions. A match never in the balance, already decided in just 18 minutes with Kessié’s goal on an assist from Leao and with Saelemaekers’ conclusion from distance. Maignan is almost never called into question. Colantuono’s team attempts a shot on goal on only two occasions, too few to worry a Milan that has always kept pace since the beginning of the season and has now reached a great team mentality. Pioli manages the energies of the squad, recalls Leao and Bakayoko at the end of the first half, does not deploy a first striker managing not to give reference points to the opponents. Salernitana, bottom of Serie A, is not much for this Milan that is a candidate for the title. From tonight Pioli and his boys will think only of Liverpool, a miracle in the Champions League will be needed, an almost impossible feat but the Rossoneri have now got used to surprises.