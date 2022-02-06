Serie A, Milan goes to Trento with super Melli. Treviso is of measure

TRENTO – L’ Olimpia Milan makes his advance of the 19th day of the championship by beating the Aquila Trento at home 79-73 with a superb Nicolò Melli from 27 points. Messina showed up in Trento without the injured Kell, Datome (it would seem covid), Rodriguez, Delaney and Hines for turnover but had an excellent response from his as Tommaso Baldasso author of 16 points all heavy in the key moments. Dolomiti Energia remained in the game for 36 ‘when, at 66-66, Milan changed gears: 6-0 break with Hall’s basket for 72-66 at 3’30 “ from the conclusion. Melli’s coup de grace with the tap-in of 70-70 at 30 “.

Russell hero of Treviso: Tortona Ko

Thanks to a magic of DeWyane Russell there Nutribullet Treviso beats 72-70 the Bertram Tortona. The guests touch +13 (44-31) at the long rest but Treviso returns and the final is heart-pounding. The score reads 65-65 at 47 “when: Wright makes 2/2 from the line but Treviso responds with the bomb of overtaking (68-67) but leaving 20” on the clock. Possession for Tortona but Mascolo commits a foul in attack (block) spoiled on contact with Imbrò, lost ball for the guests and Imbrò in the line: the captain, however, is not cold and his 1/2 is worth only +3 to 11 “and Macura gets up and, thanks to the help of the table, marks the triple of 70-70 with 9 “from the end. The hosts have the last shot and Russell scores a beautiful shot from the media to 2 “which is worth the win